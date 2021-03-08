Law enforcement is becoming increasingly complex, and the public’s expectations of police officers are becoming increasingly demanding. Policing today extends beyond the realm of enforcing laws. Officers are called upon to respond to noncriminal incidents, including many situations that involve mental health issues or people who have no one else to call for help. In these cases, officers might be ill-equipped to handle the call — as they are not psychologists, psychiatrists or social workers. We often expect officers to serve as family therapists, medical first responders, homeless advocates, school counselors and dog catchers. Each call is different, and rarely do the calls follow training scenarios; therefore, police officers and police departments must adapt, sometimes on the fly.
In order to respond to these varying needs, the police must have a working relationship with their community. The mission of the Oxford Police Department is to serve with wisdom and compassion and to create a safe and connected community. The past year has brought many changes in law enforcement. The city and Oxford Police Department have spent hours evaluating our mission, how we serve the community and how we can improve. There are many things the Oxford Police Department does extremely well, but there are times that officers are called to address issues that are beyond their training.
As first responders, Oxford Police Department typically receives the initial call when a citizen is in need or has become the victim of a crime. Law enforcement is not always what the person needs, but it is who they call. Our officers respond to more than 1,000 calls per year where victim services are needed. Victim services are needed for calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults, child abuse, harassment and stalking. Wanting to offer the best care for our citizens facing these situations, OPD began evaluating how we can walk hand in hand with our victims and connect them with the appropriate partners that can best serve their long-term needs.
The city and Oxford Police Department were proud to announce last week a newly formed Community Response Team. The Community Response Team is led by one full-time employee, Valerie Booth. Booth is dedicated to victim services and is accompanied by volunteer officers and staff members of the Oxford Police Department. She has completed a 10-week FBI Victims Impact Training Program and has a background in social work. Our Community Response Team will be responsible for identifying cases that could benefit from these services, training our officers to recognize these cases and connecting our citizens to these services.
Knowing we have amazing resources in the Oxford community, OPD invited all of the different victim service organizations to a round table discussion. This meeting allowed OPD and Booth to put together a comprehensive list of victim services available in our community. We don’t want the only choices to be to arrest or not to arrest. We want to operate like the emergency room and connect victims to the best resources available. Our goal is to provide a safe place and services needed for victims to help them move forward.
Police officers can’t be all things to all people, but we can always strive to be better. We want OPD to be better equipped to help the people they serve. We believe if we can reach one person or rescue one individual from a violent encounter, this program will be counted a success.