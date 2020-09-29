Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic. As I rode around the Oxford Square on Friday afternoon of our first Ole Miss home football game weekend, I had mixed emotions. As we slowly reopen our town to residents, students and visitors, what’s the one thing we are missing most during these days of social distancing?
I have thought about what I miss frequently over the past six months. In the beginning of this madness, I really missed going to church, attending sporting events, and eating out in one of my favorite restaurants. But now I realize the thing I miss most are people. I really miss the energy of our pre-pandemic town.
Every fall there is an energy in a college town when thousands of 18-24 year olds arrive with big dreams and plans for enjoying every minute of their new hometown. Friday I realized there are many moments of “normalcy” that I am nostalgic for. There are so many things that happen each year that I have taken for granted. I really miss our game days. I can deal with the changes for now, but I selfishly want it to be back to normal.
Oxford’s own Wright Thompson, an ESPN Journalist, described it so well on the popular ESPN College Game Day Program, “[c]ollege football is all about the noise, about the energy. These two powerful forces act as the glue between the action on the field and the often more important sense of community in the stands and in the green fields and parking lots surrounding the stadiums.” We missed these powerful sources this weekend.
The economic impact of these socially distanced, reduced capacity game weekends cannot be overestimated. Oxford hotels that are typically at 100 percent capacity had rooms available this weekend. Several reported to be “near full capacity”, while others were around 40 percent full. Smaller college towns like Oxford are uniquely dependent on bringing in the crowds that University events attract. Our shops and restaurants rely heavily on the steady foot traffic brought in by our athletic programs.
As visitors eased into town on Friday, 15 restaurants in the downtown area began offering outdoor dining. These restaurants have created unique spaces for residents and visitors to dine under a canopy of lights and watch the energy return to our downtown area.
Our city leadership believes a vibrant and economically successful restaurant scene around the Square helps all businesses, and is something we should support in any way that we can. Participating restaurants reported that this additional space greatly helped their sales this weekend. Every little bit helps, and as City leaders we will continue to look for ways to support our small businesses and help them hang on until we get to the other side of this pandemic.
This first home Ole Miss football game weekend was anything but “normal” – there were no handshakes or big hugs shared between friends that only see each other once a year during football season. There were no large family gatherings in the Grove with kids throwing the football. There were no packed stands at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. However, there were residents and visitors alike who fell in love with Ole Miss and Oxford many years ago who found that sitting outside and dining six feet from the next table was not so bad.
We will continue to ride the pandemic out together, and leadership of the City of Oxford looks forward to the day when we will ease back to normal with a renewed sense of gratitude and appreciation.