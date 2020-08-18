As we all negotiate current challenges, we also must look ahead. After a five-month “Spring Break,” it is time for children across the nation to get back to school. Reopening schools has been one of the most challenging issues to navigate for states and communities.
When school buildings across the country closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, teachers and students had no idea what the future held … and truthfully, we still don’t. Teachers certainly did not expect to be recreating their classrooms from home. The hurried move from school to virtual learning meant teachers did not get to hug their kids or tell them goodbye. And, as a parent who forgot how to do algebra many years ago, I was definitely not prepared for homeschooling!
The term “unprecedented times” has become the hallmark for describing the context in which leaders must respond to changing needs during the coronavirus pandemic. We are so grateful to school leaders in our community who have been weighing the issues of reopening and developing thoughtful, intentional plans and balancing what is best for our community.
We know a lot of social damage can be done if our kids are not in school. We also know the risks involved in bringing teachers, staff and students back to the classroom. There is no perfect recipe that guarantees a 100% safe, stable, on-site schooling experience. But it is not lost on us that there is one key ingredient – TEACHERS. Teachers are the front-line workers in classrooms. Our schools are simply buildings. Our teachers give them life. Teachers will experience the risk because they love our children and know the importance of having the opportunity to be in school.
Early on during the pandemic we referred to some positions as “essential.” In my mind, teachers are at the top of this list. Whether our kids are educated in their classrooms or virtually at their breakfast tables, our teachers will be working double time to provide the best opportunity for our children to learn. We all want our children’s lives to go back to normal, but nothing is normal right now. Our schools are obviously going to look and feel different. Let’s all remember that teachers want to be with our children but they are just as scared as we are.
Teachers have a lifetime effect on the children they teach. As the child of a teacher, I have been asked often, “[a]re you Sherry McKenzie’s daughter?” I smile and proudly say, “yes.” Most times their question is followed by a comment like, “[s]he was my all-time favorite teacher.” My mom managed her classroom much like she managed our home – with love, patience and commitment. There are adults all over Alabama and Mississippi that experienced her classroom and were positively impacted – not only by academic achievements, but also by the life lessons they learned in her classroom. I know it would absolutely kill Mrs. McKenzie to stay out of the classroom this long.
Please pray for our teachers, administrators, staff, and students as they venture back into a crazy world filled with unknowns. I know our teachers will do everything they can to love our children and teach them well. In my opinion, the best thing we can do as a community and as parents is to be patient, kind, and flexible with our teachers. Although these days are uncertain, our teachers remind us of the good in this world.