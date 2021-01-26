Robyn Tannehill

The first wave of vaccinations for COVID-19 gives me hope for the beginning of the end of this devastating pandemic. Obviously vaccinations are not going to immediately change everything, but it is bringing hope for a brighter future. Vaccines are our most powerful weapon in the fight against this disease, but only if they are taken.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen and our city leadership have made some really tough decisions over the past year as we have weathered this storm. We were faced with another tough decision last week. Should we require our city employees to take the COVID-19 vaccination?
Our Board has required city of Oxford employees to follow basic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing masks and socially distancing. However, we are not comfortable requiring our employees to be vaccinated. I believe vaccinations are a personal decision.
Many people are skeptical of the new vaccine – and vaccines in general. Some employers are making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory as a condition of employment. Although we are not mandating that city employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, we are doing everything we can to encourage them to get it.
City of Oxford employees have been given administrative leave as they have dealt with quarantines and positive tests over the past year. Once vaccination is available to all employees, those who take the vaccine will continue to be granted administrative time if they must be quarantined or test positive. Those who choose not to take the vaccine and test positive – or must be quarantined – will be required to use their sick leave to be off work. Employees who have religious beliefs or a medical condition that make it unsafe for them to get a vaccine will be exempt if they provide that information.
COVID-19 has shut down many businesses, events, and gatherings across this country, state, and in our own community. The vaccine gives us an opportunity to fight back, and the experts are not shy about saying vaccinations are the only way for our country to get through this nightmare. As the first 400 residents rolled through the drive-through vaccination site at the Oxford National Guard Armory, I could only think – healing is coming. Healing is coming to our citizens and to our economy.
Fifteen sites across Mississippi offer COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday. The Lafayette County vaccination site is located at the National Guard Armory, and they have been vaccinating 400 people per day since Jan. 11th. I have received several messages from people from Lafayette County and surrounding counties about the great experience they had receiving their vaccination in Oxford. I am so proud and thankful for the approximately 75 people who work at this vaccination site each day – employees from the Mississippi Department of Health, National Guard soldiers, nursing students, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers, and Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood.
This vaccine is the first major step to help all of us get back to doing things we treasure. I want to be part of the solution to put an end to this pandemic, and I am going to lead by example. I would never ask people to do anything that I would not do myself.
Everyone has to decide what is right for them, but if you are waiting because you are worried about side effects of the vaccine then I encourage you to look to those who have taken the vaccine and do your research. The President of the United States got the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Faucci got the vaccine. Governor Tate Reeves got the vaccine. Most health care professionals are getting the vaccine. Get the vaccine. Do your part. I understand there are health and religious reasons that prevent some from taking the vaccine.
A dear friend and local physician put it this way, “(We) all have fears and anxieties over this disease and for many this new vaccine. But I fear more wearing these masks forever and never getting to hug and visit my older family members again. Never having another birthday party with friends, gathering as a church body, cheering on our favorite team, or attending another concert again. I fear no more graduations, weddings or even funerals where we can gather to celebrate milestones, love and life together as a human race.”
Taking the COVID-19 vaccine is a choice. The choice to help protect our families, coworkers, friends and strangers we pass by each day. The choice to protect ourselves, so that we can continue to provide and care for our families. If you are eligible to get the vaccine, then I hope you will choose to be part of the solution.