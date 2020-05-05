When I threw my hat in the ring to run for mayor of the City of Oxford, I was thrilled when on the final day to qualify, I was unopposed. Little did I know, the joke was on me! If I had known in 2017 what 2019-2020 held, perhaps I would have reconsidered. But we never really know what we are signing up for do we?
When details of the pandemic started consuming our news at the beginning of the year, our Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood encouraged us to sit down and start discussing plans that we hoped would not be needed. For several weeks, we talked through scenarios and pulled in other resources as we identified areas we needed to beef up. On Feb. 27, 2020, a group of department heads, frontline responders and city leaders came together to finalize our Infectious Disease Operations Manual.
Little did we know, that document would be our guide in a short amount of time.
Balancing the needs of small businesses, who are the backbone of our community and desperately need customers, with the needs of citizens who desperately need to distance themselves has been a difficult and sometimes impossible task. Oxford is a diverse community made up of large numbers of both students and retirees presenting obvious challenges. With sales tax and tourism tax revenues plummeting, positive cases of COVID-19 going up, and a business community struggling to find ways to stay afloat, city leaders have been forced to make decisions recently that nobody ever dreamed we would be facing. Furloughing employees, requiring face coverings in businesses, enacting stay at home measures, suspending our curbside recycling program to name just a few.
A crisis brings out the best and worst in people and I have seen both over the past several months. However, I have been encouraged by the many heroes across our community who are not wearing capes. From the moment schools began to close, our school districts stepped up to find ways to provide meals for those across our community who depended on school breakfast and lunch. As employees were furloughed, volunteers have begun to cut grass across town. As face coverings were required, sewing groups and businesses have stepped in to provide homemade masks. Churches are manning a hotline that allows people who cannot safely leave home to request grocery and pharmacy deliveries. Restaurants and campus organizations have emptied their refrigerators and freezers to provide free meals, frontline workers including those picking up our trash, stocking the shelves in our grocery stores and filling prescriptions in our pharmacies have shown up during these frightening times to serve the community every single day.
These are unprecedented times we are facing as a community, state and nation. Our path is not clear, and there is no guidebook. As city leaders we will continue to use common sense, compassion, and research to move Oxford towards the light at the end of the tunnel, and will pray for wisdom and guidance from God, and patience from our constituents.