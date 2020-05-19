There is no rule book for how local government should function during a pandemic. The information and recommendations even from our highest national officials differ on a daily basis. Community leaders are left to interpret the most accurate data we can compile and make the best decisions for our communities we can. Every day my staff and our employees go to work and have no idea what new rule or requirement is on its way from the federal and state officials.
We talk often about the light at the end of the tunnel. I was almost convinced a few weeks ago that someone had turned it off! Things have finally calmed down – albeit a little – and that has helped me to realize what priorities we need to focus on, and we can only control so many variables.
I was shocked when someone pointed out that Memorial Day is only a few days away. How could it be the end of May already? I have felt like I was in the movie “Groundhog Day” more than once over the past two months, reliving one strange day over and over again. The question of “When is this all going to end?” is heard almost every day at City Hall. I know that the uncertainty everyone is experiencing makes us all anxious. Unfortunately, this is far from over.
Early implementation of social distancing and stay at home orders has proved to be successful in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the virus in Lafayette County. This has allowed our healthcare professionals to effectively care for the sick and avoid an overwhelming surge of hospital admissions. I do believe that claiming victory too early could be devastating long term for our community and state. The fact that this virus is spread through many silent carriers who have no idea they are contagious reinforces that we must continue to be diligent in wearing face coverings and social distancing.
We have begun to slowly open the doors of Oxford. The foundation of our economy depends on the extra 20,000 Ole Miss students who are a part of our population and the visitors that flood to Oxford each fall. Moving too quickly to reopen now could have serious consequences and undo our progress.
As city leaders, we know we have asked a lot of our community. Restrictions on small businesses and requiring masks have caused more than simple inconveniences, they have caused significant changes in lifestyle. We are not able to do things as easily and carelessly as we previously have. The citizens of Oxford have stepped up to meet the challenge. They have embraced these requirements and demonstrated that not only do they understand the importance, but they care about their fellow citizens. The future of our community depends on everyone playing their part and taking responsibility.
Oxford is a resilient community. We must keep a positive mindset by focusing on the good that surrounds us, by facing our challenges and frustrations head-on and by knowing we will be stronger at the end of this crisis. The light at the end of the tunnel is on and gives us hope for the future.