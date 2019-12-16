Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.