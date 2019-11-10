President Donald Trump held a ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Tupelo, Mississippi (where Elvis Presley was born) recently. And I believe Elvis would have been a Trump supporter.
On Nov. 16, 2018, President Trump awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom to music legend Elvis Presley. The Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the United States’ national interests and security, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. This was well deserved and overdue for Elvis and well done by President Trump.
Elvis kept his personal political views private. But Elvis loved America, served proudly in the U.S. Army and had great respect for law enforcement. Elvis was also a Christian. Elvis was dubbed the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, but he said, “I can’t accept this kingship thing because to me there’s only one and that’s Christ.” In his letter to President Nixon, Elvis said, “I am Elvis Presley and admire you and have great respect for your office” and further added, “I believe that you, Sir, were one of the Top Ten Outstanding Men of America, also.” For me it’s a safe bet that Elvis was a Republican and that he would have supported President Trump and his America-first policies.
Jack Soden, CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland, accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House from President Trump. I find it a little disappointing that the statement on the ‘Graceland: The Home of Elvis Presley’ website did not mention President Trump by name. Even if I am wrong in my supposition that Elvis would have been a Trump supporter, I am certain Elvis would have graciously and specifically thanked President Trump for the honor.
I was a young child when Elvis died. I’m not sure if I knew much about Elvis beforehand but I vividly recall when it came on the news that he died. It was also my first experience with death that I can remember. I specifically remember they showed clips from “Jailhouse Rock” on the news and I thought he was the coolest person I had ever seen or heard. So on Aug. 16, 1977, I became a huge Elvis fan. His music was really the first music I ever listened to of my own choosing and his records and cassette tapes were the first I ever owned. Elvis was one of the major influences that led me to become a songwriter.
Elvis embraced, mastered and helped to define many forms of music including rock and roll, pop, rhythm and blues, rockabilly and country. In my opinion, his absolute best songs were on his blues and gospel albums, including “His Hand in Mine,” (1960), “How Great Thou Art,” (1967) and “He Touched Me,” (1972).
Growing up in Tupelo in the 1940s in a largely black neighborhood, Elvis saw and heard friends and neighbors performing blues music on their porches. Later in 1948, the family moved to Memphis, and Elvis spent quite a bit of time on Beale Street, which was the heart of the Memphis blues scene. Elvis’ version of “My Babe,” by the great songwriter Willie Dixon, is my favorite Elvis song. Elvis also did outstanding versions of some of the other great blues songs such as “Baby, What You Want Me to Do,” “Reconsider Baby” and “Lawdy, Miss Clawdy.”
The 2018 release “Where No One Stands Alone,” features vocal recordings from Elvis’ gospel albums accompanied with newly-recorded instrumentation and backing vocals. The title track “Where No One Stands Alone” is a great duet with Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley was also one of the albums’ three producers. Three new albums with Elvis accompanied by new orchestral arrangements by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra also feature many of Elvis’ gospel songs. The three excellent new albums “If I Can Dream,” (2015), “The Wonder of You,” (2016) and “Christmas with Elvis,” (2017), were executively-produced by Priscilla Presley.
I usually consider the songwriter as the most significant contributor to any music but in the case with Elvis Presley, for me, he was the best singer, arranger and producer and chose the best songs. I believe he was the single most important person in 20th century music and probably in the history of music.