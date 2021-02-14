You can never go home again, or so conventional wisdom tells us. The saying – adapted from Thomas Wolfe’s “You Can’t Go Home Again” – warns us to beware of nostalgia. Doing so can lead to disappointment akin to meeting your heroes or – worse still – sacrificing progress at the altar of a romanticized past.
Nostalgia and even a bit of surrealism has been plentiful as I’ve returned to Tupelo, where I was born, remembering growing up here and in Pontotoc.
Some of my first memories are from living on Shady Lane in Pontotoc, going to the two-screen movie theatre with Matt, who lived across the street. We would eat a dill pickle served on ice in a paper cone. It made an absolute but delicious mess.
My dad drove a bus while teaching at Milam, and Trace Estates was on his route. We built out there before the high school popped up across the Natchez Trace. I’d play baseball at Ben’s house, which also had a batting cage. Michael made a soccer goal and eventually a putting green in his backyard. We’d all swim at John’s or Drew’s. I jumped on Jay’s trampoline, and we would build models together. Jamie had the fastest four-wheeler in the circle.
I went to Church Street, where I survived Comet Night. I was in Mrs. Hawkins class when the Challenger exploded. After school I’d walk to the library or South Central Bell where my mom worked or to Milam. I loved those walks.
There was also Green Street, Milam, Carver, the old high school and then the “new” high school. I was reminded at the passing of Mr. Stone of him walking the school, swinging his paddle. You didn’t act up at Green Street, if you knew what was good for your backside. And Mrs. Watkins, the librarian at Milam, was the only person who called me Sam when I was young. She would ply me with books and feed my love of reading, sci-fi and space. She was a big help on my Mini Task projects.
Day Camp was at the old pavilion behind Joyner Elementary. We’d have swim days. It took me forever to work up the courage to jump off the high dive. I still get butterflies thinking of climbing that ladder!
I earned my Eagle Scout from Troop 12 when Paul Eason was the scoutmaster, and some of my favorite memories are from playing soccer on the field bearing his name. My first team, we never scored a goal the entire season. After that I was a Charger, but eventually became a Ranger with Coach Armstrong. He was nothing like you’d expect a soccer coach today, but damn if he wasn’t a great coach. My only state title was with him.
Jason had a car before me, a big blue thing that was more about safety than style. But he installed a great system in it. We would always take it to “study at the library” or riding the loop.
We both worked at Danver’s. Mr. Box owned it. Larry was the GM. But Miss Dot ran the place. I still have two small scars from not paying attention when cleaning the blade on the meat slicer. Eventually I traded the grill for a Mac, working at Sprint Print for Rubye Del.
This was a great area back then, and the same remains true today. For as much as is familiar, so much is also amazingly new. Progress has never stopped here.
It’s exciting to be home. And in case you are wondering, it is possible to go back and still move ahead.