Shad White is the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi.

Last August, the dedicated team from the auditor’s office also arrested former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr., for embezzlement. Mr. Rawle was accused of stealing nearly $290,000 by making electronic money transfers to his own personal bank accounts from December 2016 to December 2018. As CFO of the City, Mr. Rawle used official-sounding labels like “payroll” and “reimbursement” to hide the illegal transactions.