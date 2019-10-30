Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.