I’m about to show my age here. I had learned to drive a vehicle, hunt with a firearm, and shave before our home had a bathroom, telephone, or television.
It was about 1960 when Mammy moved back home. She lived in the Delta just long enough to get used to a telephone, television, and the use of a car. It didn’t take long for her to finagle those conveniences in Sparta, and our household became part of the newest and fastest growing cult in history: worshipers of Cyclops, the one-eyed god, whose idol soon adorned almost every family room in America.
Mammy’s was a Motorola cabinet style. Its vertical hold was faulty, and Sis and I alternately adjusted it. Daddy punned: “It’s aptly named…it’s a “Moto-Roller.” Reception was limited to broadcasts from Columbus and Tupelo. Mammy preferred the former and grew restless whenever anyone went to the end of the porch and turned the antenna toward Tupelo. She’d sigh heavily until it was tuned back to WCBI, and snuff in hand, she settled into her easy chair and do homage to the one-eyed god.
Sis and I were pleased finally to be privy to the world we heard discussed by classmates. If time had been available, we’d have watched test patterns. As it was, our viewing was severely limited by a busy slate of chores, homework, and a 9 p.m. bedtime. Nevertheless, in the winter months, we sometimes got to watch the CBS network news with Mammy. The host was the genial, no nonsense Douglas Edwards. The broadcast lasted 15 minutes (producers had not learned that advertising on the news sells itself and padded the program in the current practice.) Edwards spoke in a modulated, even tone, his script tightly edited, his manner serious. Most of the news was delivered by him sitting at a desk. Film clips were rare, and “human interest” fluff pieces nonexistent. After listening to a program, I could have summarized it easily.
It was not that newsworthy events were lacking. This was the era of Sputnik, fallout shelters and A-bomb drills, the Kennedy-Nixon Election, French fighting in Indochina and Algeria, tensions in the Suez, Khrushchev throwing a tantrum at the UN, angry mobs terrorizing school children and trashing school campuses with impunity and without shame, UN soldiers staring at Korea’s DMZ or Berlin’s Wall, etc. Reports were carefully written, tightly edited, and delivered concisely. It was worth watching.
When sleep runs from me like quicksilver in a crucible, I sometimes flick on one of the overnight news channels. Don’t ask me which one – all of them are alike. There will be two hosts, a man and a woman – young, perky, immaculately groomed (except for white males who seem to think a four-day scraggly beard is acceptable), and their mouths will be filled with sparkling examples of orthodontal art. Their lips never cover their teeth, giving the impression of two mules caught in a spotlight while eating briars. They deliver lines in turn – each looking at the other like Miranda Lambert admiring her shirtless boy husband and smiling so constantly that my cheeks ache in sympathy. There will be film clips galore, local stories that would have been relegated to affiliates in an earlier day, and whiz-bang graphics that distract the viewer from the tedium of it all and the lack of perspective in presentation, script worthy of pre-teen girls hopped up on sugary snacks, and all delivered at a frenzied pace. It ain’t worth watching, and I cannot summarize what I just watched.
I miss Mammy, and Mother, and President Eisenhower, and Douglas Edwards … and reporters who looked like real people and knew how to give the news without making themselves the story.