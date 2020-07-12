It was July 4, 1955. More traffic than usual on Sparta Road reminded us that it was a holiday, and folks were headed to Gene Verrell’s “Horse Nation Rodeo.” But on the Scott Farm in Sparta, this was no holiday because we were not “laid by.”
This was in the shadow of the Depression era’s Agricultural Adjustment Act, and agricultural over-production was restricted by acreage controls. Each farm was allotted a limited number of acres of price-supported commodities. The important one for us was cotton, of which we were allowed 10 acres. Does not sound like much now, but our work force consisted of Daddy, Mother, my little sister, and yours truly, one “C” Farmall tractor, and a mismatched horse and mule team. Ten acres was all that we could handle. After planting, chopping (thinning and hoeing), cultivating, a second hoeing and cultivation (more if it rained a lot), the crop would be “laid by” until picking time. Except for poisoning boll weevils, no further care was required until September. Getting “laid by” before the 4th of July was a tradition, but we were late that season.
After the morning milking and breakfast, Daddy, Sis, and I went to the field with our hoes. Mother put away the dishes, caught up with the housework, and joined us. She was the fastest worker in the family, and her contributions in milk barn and field were invaluable. Soon after we began work on the last patch, a 3/4 acre of branch bottom adjacent to the public road, Mother arrived in our ‘46 Chevy, parked on the road, and joined the party. About noon, she left to go prepare the noon meal, or “dinner,” as we called it. We would work to the end of the row, then walk to the house for dinner.
The sun devils were dancing in the noon heat and sweat burned our eyes as we worked our way down the rows toward the road. We heard the Chevy crank, followed promptly by a quick yelp of pain. I knew instantly what had happened. I dropped my hoe and ran to the road choking with grief. Big Boy, our bob-tailed feist, family pet, surrogate brother, and (except for his insistence on resting in the shade beneath parked vehicles) the smartest dog I ever knew, had met his fate. Sixty-five cycles of July 4th have come and gone. I have experienced loss and grief since, but that day is as raw in memory as if it were yesterday.
The tiny field is unrecognizable now. Designated “4th of July Patch” by family, it has since served as pasture or hayfield. At present, it is covered by dead trees and a beaver pond. The USDA thought it would be a nifty idea to plant trees to control erosion and offered incentives to get Daddy’s agreement. Just as flower beds and shrubbery are invitations to termite infestation of your home, tree lined waterways hang out the welcome sign for beaver. When we were cropping, the runoff was an opaque muddy brown, but today it is clear.
The work was hard, but the ‘50’s had fewer pests and nuisance wildlife. The biggest threat to corn was birds. Raccoons were too few to pose a threat. We had no deer, hence no ticks. Wild hogs, armadillos, and fire ants were unknown. Now raccoons, wild hogs, and deer are a threat to corn crops and vegetable gardens, and fishponds require constant vigilance against beaver. Soybean growers can expect 5-20% toll of soybeans to be taken by deer and walking in tall grass usually earns several deer ticks as passengers. Hunters and body shop operators are gratified by the over population of deer, but farmers must feed them – along with the rest of us.