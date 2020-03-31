As of this writing, I am one-third the way on my 73rd ride on the 3rd Rock around the Sun. Long restless nights, short dreary days, and pale light from the low hanging sun remind me that it’s when Melville’s “damp, drizzly November in my soul” gives way to the dark depressing December of despair. As a “substitute for pistol and ball,” Ishmael takes to the ship. I use the long dark hours to wrestle old demons, hold one-sided conversations with acquaintances long dead, and type long ruminations which may be pruned into publishable format. December has traditionally been the month of mortality in our family, and most recollections of the season are not happy ones.
During the 6th century, a Roman statesman named Boethius was awaiting execution after falling out of favor with his king. He amused himself by writing the “Consolation of Philosophy,” a treatise which became the source of most of our knowledge of the thought of classical antiquity. His rumination on ancient thought helped him approach his end with resignation and peace. Maybe I should write “Consolation of Literature” as my own farewell. Literature, the best of which encompasses philosophy, has consoled and nourished me through many sleepless nights.
My favorite guide to literature passed away this year. Harold Bloom authored more than 40 books and was the most significant literary critic of his generation. Miss Thompson taught me to appreciate good writing in the 10th grade, but it took Prof. Bloom to help me decipher the Bible, Shakespeare, and James Joyce. Often a glancing reference of his sent me off on a trail like a dog diverted from a trail by crossing the spoor of a skunk. While working my way through “The Book of J,” I met Thomas Mann.
Bloom did not suffer fools gladly nor praise the unworthy, and I have made it a practice to follow up on those he named, so I went to used book outlets seeking “Joseph and His Brothers.” I failed but brought home “The Magic Mountain” as a consolation prize. This is one of the most astounding books I’ve ever read. During my years as a “stack browsing” student, I earned credits in a half dozen courses in European history, and in the process read dozens of books that gave me a reasonable command of facts but left unexplained why the most educated, technologically sophisticated, richest, and bourgeois liberal nations in the world could plunge lemming-like into history’s greatest wars. Through his mastery of dialogue, Mann made the inevitability of the first and second world wars obvious in retrospect.
As I read appraisals of Mann’s work by several scholars, I perceived this novel was a new thing. It fit no previous category but left a nagging sense of déjà vu. It hit me: This novel does in prose what the Book of Job does in poetry, i.e., shows why “Progress” is an illusion since those inherent biases and values present in all of us are never really reconciled. Job gave us a scenario of a struggle for men’s regard among rival gods through the opinions of would-be philosophers: Job’s “friends.” Despite such insertions as Ch. 28 (obvious as a splash of Sherwin Williams enamel on a Rembrandt), the poet of Job saw no reason underlying the human experience and abandons man to the whims of fortune. Mann gives us insight into the souls of bourgeois Europeans via continuing debates among those influenced by philosophical conflicts hanging on from the Middle Ages and Renaissance as reflected in the opinions of royalists, levelers, Jesuits, Freemasons, Catholics, Calvinists, capitalists, socialists, and fascists, et al, but offers no solutions, and abandons his hero to the fortunes of war.
It still doesn’t make sense, but now I can see how it happened. Furthermore, I can see how the same conflicts remain unresolved after a century of war. Fiction is a tool to transcend the limitations of the historian’s craft. It can share the truth denied to non-fiction.
RIP, Prof. Bloom, and thank you for your insights.