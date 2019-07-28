We lost Mother in June of 2017. She was 90 years old, and suffered from multiple ailments, including dementia – which made life a living hell for her, difficult for those around her, and gut-wrenching for those who loved her. The vigil seemed endless, but gradually her pace of respiration slowed and ultimately stopped. Those brown eyes, so full of life and sparkling with energy for her first eight decades, but flashing with anger for much of her ninth, settled into a fixed stare. As I closed them, I expected a sense of closure, maybe even relief. I was wrong.
Two years later, she is no further from my consciousness than when she lived. I experience my own version of her frustration, regret, disappointment, and rage. I try not to poison the well for my family by morose self-absorption and jeremiads when disappointment reaches critical mass and begins to radiate anger and resentment, but (like Mother) I fail. After weeks of restraint, some trivial memory-trigger is tripped, and my reactor wall cracks. The resulting escape of noxious and deadly compound of memory-idealism-pride-humiliation-regret-shame gas escapes to threaten the environment. My family withdraws in shock and bewilderment – like playful toddlers unexpectedly attacked by a trusted pet. Did I take a wrong turn, or was this dead-end path my destiny?
I should have seen this coming …
Bible School, 1952 … lined up for processional, I envy the older kids … long pants, loafers and white socks, self-assured … and me in short pants, sandals with socks. Good thing I was only 5, or I would have died of mortification. The “Big Boys” carried the flags, led the pledges, and were BMOC at Amity Baptist. Fast-forward and I am a “Big Boy.” But instead of 80 kids, there were only 20. My generation’s sartorial choices apparently did not impress the younger, and my contributions to liturgy impressed none. Order and decorum were only memories, and anarchy reigned. I was one born out of time.
Public school began in ’53. I was eager to “get it going,” due to Mother’s ruminations about her school days. I soon discovered that school was designed by women for girls and I hated it from day one. One day a precocious mama’s boy, and the next an over-grown doofus who will believe anything you tell him and doesn’t know how to fight … well, use your imagination. My first three years in public school was pandemonium, which I tried to hide. This was before the age of the “helicopter mom,” but if I had shared my distress, would anything have changed? I doubt it. My parents were wise enough to know that “you gotta walk that lonesome valley.”
Dad tells it: A couple had a change-of-life baby, an only child. Developmentally delayed or oddly eccentric, he was still playing with cap pistols while his age mates were trying to make time with girls – or maybe he was a 1930s Sheldon Cooper? In any event, his dad met the “school bus” (a pickup truck with a covered wooden body) to complain to the driver about the kids’ bullying of the boy. Consequently, the kid was dubbed “Daddy’s Darling” by his peers, and his abode changed from purgatory to unmitigated hell.
During my fourth-grade year, a bigger kid changed my lot by provoking me into bloodying his nose and set me on a course of score-settling. Things lightened up, but I remained a misfit. To this day, I prefer Blake to Milton, Robert Burns to the Apostle Paul, Faulkner to Harper Lee, Hank Williams to Blake Shelton, Loretta Lynn to Taylor Swift, Willie Nelson to Elvis, Will D. Campbell to Billy Graham, George Will to Whoopi Goldberg, vintage pickup trucks to cowboy Cadillacs, 18th century literature to Netflix, grits to yogurt, and Maxwell House to Starbucks. I gave up fighting, but I did not give up being contrary.
Can a man control his destiny, or is his course determined? Like Popeye the Sailor, “I yam what I yam!”
Wish me luck.