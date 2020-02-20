The 3rd presidential trial in America’s history is over. The first was that of Andrew Johnson for violating the Tenure of Office Act of 1867. This was a struggle for power between Congress and the Executive. Congress acted to prevent presidential removal of his appointees who were subject to Senate approval. Johnson regarded this as infringement of executive authority and challenged Congress by dismissing an appointee. The logical move would have been for an aggrieved party to have challenged the constitutionality of the law in Federal Court, but logic rarely prevails in a power struggle.
There was no doubt as to Johnson’s “guilt” and the contentious nature of the times led to Congressmen showing off their oratorical skills and legal opinions in impeachment and trial. Johnson was acquitted, and though emasculated politically, he preserved the power of the Presidency.
The 2nd case was Clinton’s impeachment for perjury and abuse of power leading to acquittal by the Senate in 1999. His guilt in the perjury charge was established, and he was disbarred by the Arkansas Bar, thus demonstrating that Arkansas lawyers have a higher standard of ethics than the U.S. Senate.
That brings us to our current case. Like the two previous instances, there is no doubt about guilt–the accused is as guilty as homemade sin. The issue is whether the offense rises to the level required for removing a president from office and the subsequent impact on the nation. In other words, like its predecessors, the case will be determined in equity rather than by law.
Mr. Trump is a composite of some interesting characters. He reminds me of Muhammed Ali (“I am the GREATEST! Ali proved it by leaving his opponents crumpled on the canvas. DJT leaves his impotent after he castrates them politically), George Wallace (not as articulate and focused as Wallace, but the anger and passion are there), Richard Nixon (law is just another tool to be used if needed or ignored if inconvenient), LBJ (google ‘LBJ loyalty macy’s window’ and see who that quote reminds you of), Huey Long (do anything to advance his purpose, ignoring or misusing law or custom and discrediting enemies by any means possible).
If DJT were my son-in-law, I’d pay my daughter’s legal expense and encourage her to divorce him. If he were my neighbor, I’d move. If he belonged to my club, I’d resign. He is a thoroughly disagreeable person – spiteful, vindictive, a bully, and habitual prevaricator.
However, he’s not family or neighbor, but a politician and chief executive, and deserves to be evaluated as such. In the short run, his administration has been successful if embarrassing. The long-term success or failure of a President cannot be determined in the short run.
Removal of a President would be a serious undertaking. What if he refused to leave, and the Chiefs of Staff went rogue? What if there were a general strike and the people took to the streets? It would not be as routine as telling a corporate manager to clean out his desk while security stands by to escort him to the gate.
Impeachment failed. Some are elated, some disconsolate, and others angry. I sympathize with the Senators. They were in a no-win situation. They now have a fresh appreciation for the burden borne by the O.J. jury. You know the man is guilty as charged, but the potential costs of following one’s oath strictly could lead to chaos. Plus, there’s the humiliation of having your gonads in DJT’s pocket. Let’s hope that the price of ignoring the law is not as bad for the Republic as upholding it would have been for GOP Senators’ careers.