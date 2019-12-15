“In obedience to the command of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ ...” Each time I hear these words, I am reminded of the first baptismal service that I ever witnessed.
We still had the ’37 Chevy, so this would have been August of 1952. Amity Baptist had baptismal services in the Smith Pond on a Sunday afternoon. Daddy parked in the yard of a tenant house and we climbed through the three-strand barbed wire (pronounced “bob-wahr”) fence and walked to the pond.
We gathered as the adults sang, “Shall we gather at th’ river, th’ beautiful, th’ beautiful river, that flows by th’ Throne of God.” Irony is wasted on 5-yr-olds. Singing about beautiful rivers while standing by a fetid stock pond amuses only in retrospect. My attention drifted to a farm wagon backed out into the “neck” or the shallows of the pond. Parking a wagon in the pond on Sunday was a common practice. The wooden wheels swelled in their steel rims and spokes would tighten in their hubs. A wagon that rattled on Saturday would be quiet and tight on Monday.
After the songs, the preacher took the new converts down into the water. I don’t remember how many people were baptized that day, but among them was a teenaged girl of the congregation that I figured must be one of the most beautiful girls in the world. She was a song leader. Neither singing nor piano accompaniment impressed me, but the incantation of the numbers and the ensuing response of the group convinced me that there was something powerful and magic about numbers. She would belt out a number and the congregation would dutifully respond. Clearly, there was a magical quality of numbers. Was my future as a math teacher pre-determined?
The preacher took each new believer in turn and baptized him by total immersion. “In obedience to the command of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, I baptize you my sister/brother AB, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.” Immersion. Bubbles. Emergence from the water. A hearty, “Amen!”
The song leader had blonde hair and a delicate beauty. Most of us little Scots-Irishmen were towheaded, but her hair was really pale, fine textured and exotic looking. When she emerged from the water –hair plastered to her head, teeth clinched in a striking grimace – I learned just how ephemeral feminine beauty can be. I was too young to know about peroxide and such, and I still appreciate beauty, but its transitory nature was apparent.
After the service, we sang another hymn, and after lengthy prayers, church members were invited to “come by and extend the right hand of Christian fellowship” to the new communicants. After much hugging, crying, and congratulating, this rite of passage was complete, and we began our walk back to the cars.
The images of that day – adults with tear-streaked faces, the girls with their wet hair and clothing plastered to their bodies, dragon flies skittering around the pond, flies humming over the cow flops, cows bunched under the shade of the huge old oaks placidly chewing their cuds and desultorily swatting at flies with their tails, the wagon soaking in the neck, and the bright August sunshine – these come unbidden to my mind, vivid and colorful, from that reservoir of memory that shapes my perception of the world around me.