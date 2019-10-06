My grandson collects movies on DVD or Blu-ray. His acquisitions number in the hundreds. My initial reaction upon learning this was, “What the … !?!” … but after glancing at the shelves of my Man Cave sagging with books, and the floor heaped with more books, and the dining table at Dad’s house covered with … (you guessed it) … I closed my mouth. The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree.
My own accumulation of “films” is negligible: PBS specials mostly, and a handful of historical documentaries, and a few movies. Of the latter, my favorite is the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.” Chaim Topol is to musicals what John Wayne is to horse operas. I hanker for a fix now and then.
This rumination occurred while I was basking in the “after glow” of a particularly rewarding Fellow Craft Lodge with the brothers up at Pontotoc. Of all the provocative, inspiring, reflective, and/or beautiful ceremonies of the Blue Lodge, York Rite, and Scottish Rite in which I have participated, the Fellow Craft remains my favorite. In the FC, my fraternal experience and my secular education are complementary. Listening to the ritual, I appreciate the legendary figures cited (apocryphally and anachronistically claimed as “ancient brethren” by Masons) whose work laid the foundations of Western Civilization – as well as scholars of the past four centuries who “stood on the shoulders” of those giants of the intellect (many of the latter were actual members of the Masonic brotherhood). I never fail to be humbled, awed, and grateful to be heir to such a civilization.
A young Mason recently remarked, “Some philosopher has said something to the effect that ‘Tradition is the answer to a question that we have forgotten.’” You don’t hear a comment like that often. Wish I had said it. It nagged at my consciousness until I looked up the quote. Donald Kingsbury wrote: “Tradition is a set of solutions for which we have forgotten the problems. Throw away the solution and you get the problem back. Sometimes the problem has mutated or disappeared. Often it is still there as strong as it ever was.” (Kingsbury is a science fiction author, but fiction is influential in the world of philosophy. Novelist John Dos Passos wrote in 1941: “In times of change and danger when there is a quicksand of fear under men’s reasoning, a sense of continuity with generations gone before can stretch like a lifeline across the scary present.”)
And there it is. That’s why “Fiddler on the Roof” has such an enduring appeal … and classic works of literature, and the piles of books and shelves of junktiques in my hideout … and not least, my longing to tie on the white leather apron, clasp my Brothers by the hand, and assemble to await the rap of the gavel, followed by timeless words antecedent to the opening of a lodge of Freemasons. These are Passos’ “lifelines” to generations gone before, a way to “seek the old paths and walk therein.”
From time to time I get mail from readers: “What you Republicans don’t understand is …” Argh! Talk about a tightening of the sphincter muscles! I confess to a conservative inclination, but not to reactionary or ill-spirited motives. I am not a Republican. As Lord Falkland famously declared, “…when it is not necessary to change, it is necessary not to change.” Masons are forbidden to discuss politics or religion while in lodge assembled. We care about man, morality, knowledge, civilization, and yes, tradition. We don’t care to whom you address your prayers, or how you mark your ballot. We want to preserve the best of our tradition and pass it down to our posterity.
“And how do we keep our balance? That, I can tell you in one word: TRADITION!”
- Tevye in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof”