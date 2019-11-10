The month between September’s full moon and October’s is the best time of the year. If spring is adolescence throbbing with anticipation, and summer is a fecund adulthood, then fall is the prime of a life well-spent. Barns are full, and gardens are gathered into root cellar, pantry or freezer. Old age’s decline in winter has not yet begun. A horseback ride on a cool, clear Saturday provides an opportunity to enjoy and reflect.
The horse’s appeal to man transcends time and place. Ancient kings measured their wealth by how many of these noble animals they could own. Attila’s swarthy warriors had complete contempt for any man on foot. Only the mounted were a worthy foe. African kings bartered thousands of their own subjects for the horses brought by European and Arab traders. When Coronado brought the horse to the American Plains, the Plains Indians willingly abandoned lifestyles hallowed by fifteen millennia for a culture of horse and buffalo. To understand, you must mount. The world looks different from horseback. The blood pulses cleaner and stronger; and everything seems possible.
The high spirited animal enjoys the cool breeze and respite from summer’s flies. A ride is a morality play of life. Relax too much, and lose your balance when the animal shies at a covey of quail exploding underfoot. Stay too tense, and fatigue and soreness set in. A certain easy tension is necessary to endure the strain of a long ride while prepared to meet the unexpected.
A horse, like a man, needs discipline. Unrestrained, he can’t resist the temptation to grab a mouthful of grass, or to pause under a persimmon tree. If he detects a lack of resolve in his rider, his saddle gait will deteriorate into a bone-jarring trot. A man, too, must be restrained – by wife, boss, government, and/or God lest his steady gait toward destiny deteriorate into self-indulgence.
Sunlight has a different color in the fall. Its clear quality brings the colors of foliage and fall flowers into a crisp focus turning all outdoors into a glorious kaleidoscope. Fall flowers have a poignant beauty lacking in their more delicate spring counterparts. The ubiquitous goldenrod gives a hue to the entire landscape appropriate to such a priceless day.
Even the songs of the insects have a different timbre. Spring’s lusty chorus of unmitigated desire gives way to a melancholy song of resignation. Young quail flutter from the grass before my mount’s feet in a leisurely manner. Come November, they’ll explode in a fury like their elders. The white-tailed buck bolts from a canebrake, flag high, an embodiment of speed and grace. The red-tailed hawk circling against the azure sky never fails to thrill me. Each creature is beautiful in his own way, but the large birds of prey have an awe-inspiring fierce beauty. A monarch butterfly creates an indelible memory by perching among lavender smartweed blossoms as a dragonfly loops by. Dad calls them “snake doctors.”
Choosing persimmons for the horse and myself, I reflect. The time must be just right. Too soon, and they pucker the mouth. Too late, and the fermented mushiness tastes of decay. How many of a man’s experiences are like that? Love? Religion?
This recollection is from a notebook entry of October, 1987. I present it in memory of “Doc,” one helluva horse – 1983-2019. He and I shared many happy hours of trail riding, as did he and my Dad. He had a long life, and blessed our family. I half expect to hear his nickering in the dawn calling for his breakfast.
The downside of loving a horse is mortality. Rarely is his death quick and merciful. They always seem to “get down” and sprawl helpless, and we have to render the last duty of an owner. His breathing is labored, and his struggles to regain control of his limbs heart breaking. But the worst is the look in his eyes. He knows what’s coming, and he’s afraid. No matter how many times I have to do it, I am heartsick for weeks.
Never again. I’m too old for this.