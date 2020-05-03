Back on 8 April, the news of John Prine’s death reached Sparta. I realized with a start that this songwriter’s catalog encompasses the beginning of my adult awareness and the dotage of my joy in life. The circle is closed, as it were.
I grew up on country music, so the works of Prine first reached me via covers by others. I think I first heard “Paradise” from a Tom T. Hall rendition. Not until the past decade did I realize that Prine’s legacy as a composer of first-rate lyrics rivals that of Kristofferson. It’s almost as if without my knowledge, he chronicled my adult experience.
One summer afternoon in the ‘80’s, I sat in St. Louis’ Busch Stadium with my youngest son. He has been a Cardinals and MSU fan for most of his life, and we drove up to see Will Clark and the Giants take on our hero, Ozzie Smith and the traditional home team of the Deep South. Clark’s base running triggered a brawl and got him ejected in an early inning, but we got to see Ozzie, “The Wizard of Oz,” show mere mortals how to command an infield.
Later, we went over to the Gateway Arch to take in views of the river and review the story of America’s expansion. Across the river, a huge “PEABODY” sign drew my eye, and keyed the soundtrack for the weekend in my mind.
“Daddy won’t you take me back to Muhlenberg County, down by Green River, where Paradise lay?
I’m sorry, my son, but you’re too late in asking. Mr. Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away.”
The couplet stuck in my mind and played in endless loop. On the way home, we followed back roads down through the pretty little Missouri towns and farms, where the Midwest meets the South, and both get their rough edges rubbed off. Idyllic farms with Bavarian names on mailboxes, shrines to assorted saints adorning roadsides, and small towns little changed by the 20th century fell behind us while “Mr. Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away” ran through my head. I realized I was no longer optimistic and forward looking, but had become conservative, pessimistic, and nostalgic.
Thirty-four years have gone, and as Sam Goldwyn said, “We’ve all passed a lot of water since then.” Our community proved susceptible to the same ills as the rest of the nation. Good people suffer loss, infidelity, divorce, addiction, and dementia just like those in the movies. The scales fell from our eyes. Sins in which we had not partaken, we were often complicit. The emperor had no clothes, and we no longer pretend to believe Noah got his menagerie on that boat. Mr. Peabody’s @#!! train has hauled away more than just Muhlenberg coal.
In his poetry, Prine addressed human experience in sparse but brilliant compositions. As I watched members of my extended family, and eventually my mother descend into the long dark night of dementia, I realized that though he was only 11 months older than I, Prine was a lifetime ahead in knowledge. He wrote: “… old trees just grow stronger … old rivers grow wilder … Old people just grow lonesome waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello’.”
Any fool can spot problems and call attention to them. A real genius gives helpful advice. Prine wrote: “… if you … spot some hollow ancient eyes … don’t just pass ‘em by and stare … say “Hello in there, hello.” Some took time to say, “hello in there”” to Mother, and I will be grateful until my own eyes become hollow and stare. Dementia is like Gethsemane. Beyond a point, friends can only tarry and wait. Mother’s friends Virginia, Mae Helen, and Erin kept trying until the end to reach past the anger and pain. They are kind people.