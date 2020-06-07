“… if the trumpet give an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?”
I Corinthians 14:8
I have given up. For 17 years, keeping up with changes in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) hours of service rules and briefing drivers on the same, demanding their compliance, and monitoring their performance were my professional responsibility. After retirement, I continued to follow the fortunes of my colleagues and stay abreast of FMCSA’s many revisions and reversals. I no longer have the stomach for it.
My connections with trucking go way back. Dad drove an old International bob truck over unimproved roads from his home east of Sparta to Maben, picking up milk. When he turned 18, FDR invited him to a tour of the Pacific Rim.
As milk producers, we were “shippers,” in trucking parlance. Tractor-trailers with insulated tanks picked up chilled milk from bulk coolers on alternate days. From my perspective as a CDL-A holder since 1997, 13 years of driving a school bus, 30 months of driving tractor-trailers in interstate commerce, and 17 years in management of a trucking company responsible for hiring, supervising, and monitoring drivers, I am still astounded by the skill of those milk truck drivers. On days when the schools were canceled and the mail undelivered due to icy roads, the old chained up Mack clawed its way backward to the barn to get its load. It is amazing what determination, skill, common sense, and caution can accomplish.
Today’s drivers are frustrated – with cause. FMCSA began experimenting with changes in hours-of-service rules for drivers in the new century. When drivers (and their safety director) understood the rule changes and accommodated them, further change followed. To add spice to this witches’ brew, electronic recording of engine data and GPS location made regulators salivate at the prospect of continuous tamper-proof monitoring of trucks. Sounds reasonable, but the burden of compliance fell on truckers while ignoring shippers, receivers, and brokers whose practices make compliance with HOS rules impossible.
Appointment times mean little to a trucker – unless he’s late, whereupon there’s hell to pay. If a load is not ready for pickup, the truckers’ options are few and disagreeable. Likewise, when the receiver is running hours behind in unloading (the norm rather than the exception), the truckers’ only practical option is to wait–upsetting subsequent scheduling like falling dominoes, and for which the trucker may or may not be compensated (likely not).
And then there are the brokers who match loads to available trucks. These are all over the place in terms of honesty, dependability, and fairness. Dispatchers quickly learn that the deals that sound too good to be true are. Fortunately, electronic databases allow quick turnaround on credit checks, and the outright crooks can be shunned. Unfortunately, this means that all the companies want to do business with the honest brokers, which creates an imbalance in supply and demand that favors the broker.
Truckers have begun clamoring for government regulation, which sounds strange to those of us who remember deregulation doing away with the old franchises, controlled rates, etc. Deregulation created the modern trucking industry with truck load service, just-in-time deliveries, and opportunities for owner-operators, new trucking companies, competition, and service with lower freight rates. The losers in this unequal competition have been the drivers. They are (perhaps unwittingly) asking for regulation of brokers.
In this, the drivers are not united. Unionized drivers (the Teamsters are the most influential) want to restrict the supply of driving labor by strict enforcement of driving time. This leads to a sure-fire enforcement device, i.e., pay by the hour. Non-union drivers want the freedom of the road, to sell their services to the highest bidder, or to become owner-operators. It seems that one approach or the other will prevail. As of now, the trumpet’s sound is uncertain.