There is a hazardous intersection near my home. To the right, visibility is good, almost a mile of clear open road. To the left, however, a curve and slight elevation limits visibility to about 120 yards. That translates to a four second window for traffic from the left vs. nearly a minute for traffic coming from the right.
I have often approached this intersection, looked to the right, clear, to the left, clear, back to the right to see a vehicle nearly in the intersection. Chill bump time. There is a place on the human retina with no visual receptors, a blind spot, if you will. My Dad taught me to drive, and he emphasized looking both ways twice. More than once, the habit has kept me out of trouble.
I started school in 1953, just weeks after the armistice pausing the Korean Conflict. My Dad, a WW II vet, had been reclassified by Selective Service and expected to be mobilized, but Gen. Eisenhower was elected, and the Red Chinese and North Koreans wisely decided to quit shooting and start talking.
For the next quarter century, we Americans watched for threats to our way of life and government emanating from the left. We read of the crushing of nascent democracies in Eastern Europe and Central Asia by the USSR, and Mao’s China followed the pattern in Southeast Asia. A popular TV show was “I Led Three Lives,” which dramatized the espionage and counter espionage clash between right-wing Western nations and left-wing Communist bloc countries. Our government, the media, schools, and churches were united in warning us to be vigilant, that the left presented an ominous and growing threat to our “way of life.”
Of all factions in the U.S., only the arts had a significant presence of those who warned of threats from the right. Some writers and filmmakers were naive about the USSR, and others were wary of totalitarianism regardless of position on the political spectrum. Some of these people were blacklisted or driven into exile during the McCarthy Era. America strove to present a united front in opposition to the Communists and their left-leaning fellow travelers.
During my 73-plus-years of life, there have been tensions between left and right among foreign nations, but the left has been a fringe in the U.S. A few radical playwrights, novelists, actors, and university professors harbored leftist ideas, but in politics representative government and free enterprise reigned. There have been no serious challenges to our political economy ... until 2020.
Since November, we have witnessed a planned and concerted effort to overturn a presidential election. The parties advocating such radical action presented no credible evidence for their claims of fraud. It was a farce (we thought). Only the echoes of various websites where weirdos wove their feverish conspiracy theories and bounced them off their like-minded peers served as “evidence” that anything was amiss.
Then came Jan. 6. We have become accustomed to assorted attention seekers calling attention to their causes – some laudable, others quixotic. For most of us, this was our first time to see majority rule and the outcome of an election challenged ... and it came not from the left, but from the right. Freedom requires vigilance, and we must not forget to look both ways.
“Things fall apart: the centre cannot hold;
“Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world ...
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst
“Are full of passionate intensity.”
- W.B. Yeats