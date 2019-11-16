Editor’s Note: A kangaroo escaped its enclosure in Guntown this week and is believed to be on the run in the greater Lee County area. The animal was part of G&J Traveling Petting Zoo, which has traveled the state of Mississippi for about two years, according to owner John Mark Johnson. Anyone with any information of its whereabouts is asked to contact Johnson at 662-401-2738. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“I hope the owner finds her before someone tries to hurt her or, worse, kills the animal! You would think it would have some sort of collar with a tracking device on it. Just my opinion.”
Terrie Bain (Facebook)
“What’s the bounty if captured?”
@leech5024 (Twitter)
“And it’s deer season.”
Chad Armstrong (Facebook)
“IHOP they find it.”
Patsy Tipton Taylor (Facebook)
“Lock your dogs up before they get drowned.”
Joshua Hughes (Facebook)
“I’ve never hunted kangaroo. I wonder, does that fall under my sportsman license.”
Stephone Pounds (Facebook)
“Well, what a shock that would be to look out in the yard and there would be a kangaroo!”
Charlotte Brownlee (Facebook)
“Aww, poor thing. It’s gonna be cold out there tonight!”
Angelia Hester (Facebook)
“Check the deer processors in the area.”
Jeremy Green (Facebook)
“I hope the general public does not try to approach the kangaroo if found because those things will kick ... kanga becomes Evander Holyfield real quick.”
Elizabeth Reeves Breland (Facebook)
“Wait, so that was not a giant jack rabbit? Perhaps that’s a kangaroo on the bounce?”
John Thomas Hodges (Facebook)
“I hope you find it!”
Cynthia Tutor Walls (Facebook)
“Better hop to it!”
Carolyn Mccollum (Facebook)
“I hope the kangaroo’s coming to my home farm @ Friendship, Guntown ... I’ll be looking around.”
Joe Williams (Facebook)