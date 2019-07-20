Editor’s Note: This past Sunday's business section in print detailed a law went into effect July 1, which prohibits producers of plant-based foods from using terms like “meatless meatballs,” “vegan hot dog” or “vegan burger.” The following is a collection of your comments at DJournal.com and our Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as those emailed to opinion@journalinc.com.
"All food should be labeled. People need real healthy food. Everybody knows how bad a high fat, cholesterol, carb, and sugar diet is. Fried food is really bad for our Health. Government should work directly with farmers, ranchers, and food companies andonly put good healthy food on the market. The rest should be took off the market. However that's not gonna happen anytime soon because the Medical Industrial Complex only cares about money. Having a healthy diet, exercise, and a clean environment will mean less customers for the Medical Industrial Complex. I personally believe the current medical system has some of the worst people involved than any time in History. People who only do it for a Job. I've called out medical clinics on that subject before. However that's not enough. The good people in the Medical System should take it back and do the right thing for the People. You should be helping people....not making Billions of $$$ a year. I say cut pay....make those in the Medical Field work for minimum wage and the same goes for the Insurance Companies. We need a Christian Health Care System focused on Cures, National Medicine, and run 100% off Volunteer Donations."
Brian Pace (Facebook)
"Mississippi teeters on being a fascist state......and that never has a good ending."
JohnGalt (djournal.com)
"Never underestimate the power of the beef lobby. This is ridiculous. As someone who regularly buys non-meat products I assure you there is no confusion between “vegan bacon” and “Bryan hickory smoked bacon" ."
Christi McCoy (Facebook)
"I guess nobody recognized the irony of the Farm Bureau lobbyists defending the use of the term "hamburger" against the veggie burger industry. After all, what burger do you know of that is made from ham? Of course, it was the Farm Bureau that lobbied aggressively against Initiative 42..."
Gary Gold (Facebook)
"Upton's Naturals want labels with misinformation to fool people into buying their worthless products, if it was any good they wouldn't need to lie."
deadhead (djournal.com)
"Let the consumers choose. No one is calling tofu beef. The term "plant-based meat" has been used for years and why it's a problem for no other state, MS has an issue with it. Embarrassing attack on free speech. Also ingredients are on the label for anyone stupid enough to confuse the two products. Let the competition play out in the marketplace. Court is not the place for this non-sense."
Loraine Carroll Wallace (Facebook)
"This is what government has become."
Ethan Prince (Facebook)