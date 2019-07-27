Editor’s Note: On Tuesday night, the only debate of the primary season featuring all three GOP gubernatorial candidates aired statewide and online. While there was plenty of live reaction going on social media, the following is a collection of your comments to Caleb Bedillion’s reaction piece at DJournal.com, as well as our Twitter and Facebook pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“Voting no all”
Cathy Reese (Facebook)
“Billy Graham called from heaven. He wants his rule back.”
John Stringer (Facebook)
“#FOSTER4GOV The only one who’s not a part of the political lobbyist bought MS Swamp!”
Rachel Thomas (Facebook)
“They also all said they oppose medical marijuana because it would be like California. In many words they saying forget about them sick people. But think we should give teachers more money. This makes sense because the schools are scam, they do less work, stand around in hallways and put more on the parents and only care for your child if you have money. But article IV section 2 of the Constitution states, ‘The citizens of each state shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of citizens in the several states.’”
Nathan Hester (Facebook)
“The weakest Republican gubernatorial candidates I can ever remember. Just praying that Jim Hood doesn’t sneak in, but he has a lot of crossover vote so he will make it interesting”
Doug Cuthbert (Facebook)
“Raising the gas tax is the most logical solution to funding the highway department adequately. Cars are more fuel efficient than they were the last time it was raised which means the average person purchases less fuel which means less revenue is generated for the construction and maintenance of our roads and bridges. At the same time, materials have increased in price and let’s not forget the payroll. To quote Tater Reeves, ‘the math doesn’t add up.’ What an idiot, but he’ll likely be elected.”
Cletus Snow (Facebook)
“Foster won”
Scott Stephens (Facebook)
“Reeves has blinders on. He and Phil Bryant have had eight years to make changes and we are steadily sinking. Always out of money, don’t have enough money but don’t want to mention ‘tax’ as if it’s a curse word. I’m not for any of the three and seeing them tonight I know why. But I do believe Waller can see what is being faced. (My opinion) Foster needs to take his truck and go home. Reeves is the same old, same old.”
Janice Rucker (Facebook)
“I was a Foster fan until tonight. I am still a fan , but do not believe he is ready. Waller, I believe, has a clear understanding of most of situations and challenges facing our state.”
Tommy Fred Franks (Facebook)
“Foster was by far the best.”
Marla Voyles (Facebook)
“Thanks for the article. It is clear now who I will be voting for and it won’t be the tax and spend.”
Vivien Howe (Facebook)