Editor’s Note: Former donor and namesake of the Ole Miss School of Journalism and New Media, Ed Meek, has pulled a $5.3M donation he made to the school and is instead redirecting those funds to the Tupelo-based CREATE Foundation, a non-profit that owns the Daily Journal. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“Well, it’s a start. Now, if only the state legislators would defund the PC tyrant interlopers who have seized control of Ole Miss!”
DWarren (djournal.com)
“Thank you, sir. This foundation will use the money well!”
Linda Taylor (Facebook)
“I can say I really don’t know where I stand on Ed Meek’s comments that started all this. It was insensitive, but within his first amendment right to express his opinion. I’m happy that his money will benefit Northeast Mississippi.”
Kathie Kerr (Facebook)
“WTG Mr. Meek!! More alumni need to let Ole Miss know people are tired of the decisions, lack of backbone, and things happening there.”
Tracy Barber (Facebook)
“Don’t blame him! UM treated him horrible for just pointing out bad behavior in the square.”
Joe Austin (Facebook)
“Too many people jump to conclusions and blame people for things they didn’t say or else they misinterpret things they did say. I don’t know Mr. Meek, but I am sorry Ole Miss treated him so poorly. I admire him for taking his money elsewhere.”
Robin Edwards (Facebook)
“The endowment was given based on Meek’s name being on the building and the program. He himself told UM to take his name off, they didn’t do it on their own.
Kerry O’Donoghue (Facebook)
“I think that they suggested that he take his name off. I think he knew they were going to do it whether he wanted it taken off or not.”
Charles Luna (Facebook)
“Good for him! at least someone has some guts for a change ... proud of him!”
Lou Anne Rasberry (Facebook)
“When all the money is pulled, they are going to have a hard time giving the scholarships.”
Sykes Trikes (Facebook)
“Well, like the good book says, what’s in the heart shall come out and apparently he spoke what was in his heart. If the other alumni decide to donate their money to somewhere else that’s fine. But trust the Lord will still provide for Ole Miss when there’s a change of doing right!!!”
Cris Sanders (Facebook)
“Thank you, hopeful more people will donated somewhere else, too.”
Diane Weiss (Facebook)
“Ole Miss should be ashamed how they treated this man – congratulations and thanks for making this decision Mr Meeks!!!!!!”
Lynda Little (Facebook)