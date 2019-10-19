Editor’s Note: Booneville residents voted this week to legalize the possession and sale of beer, liquor and wine within the city limits. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“The drunks had the support of Big Business and politicians in Booneville. Being a drunk is nothing but a sin. People talk about all that tax revenue. LOL. Yea, for the police and sheriff’s department. That’s who’s gonna get it because the drunks will need more law enforcement than ever before in Booneville. You drunks don’t get excited. I’m sure Christians will get a petition going real soon and put it back on the ballot. Alcohol should forever be illegal here in America and every country in the world! Why not be an adult and stop being a drunk and get saved? Having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ is what you need ... not getting drunk! You do nothing for yourself or anybody else. Why not be an adult and do something positive for Jesus Christ in the world?”
Brian Pace (Facebook)
“Only freedom for Christians because Christ wants everybody else to live in oppression. Bible beating people is why so many folks have turned against the church. Even Jesus drank wine.”
Stephanie Wilson (Facebook)
“Somebody should organize a ballot initiative to remove the prohibition clause from the Mississippi constitution. Make the whole state wet. I have no doubt that it would pass.”
Jamie McFadden (Facebook)
“Great! Now they will be the next budding metropolis! Much like Corinth, Iuka and Baldwyn! Liquor, here to save us!”
Brandon Day (Facebook)
“How many will die?”
Mark Stone (Facebook)
“Booneville has stepped out of the 1700s and has entered the right year. Now just need the county to pass it”
Tyson B. Shouse (Facebook)
“Boonevegas. Eat up with drug activity for years, and people are having a cow over alcohol.”
Stephanie Wilson (Facebook)
“File this under things that should be legal anywhere in America.”
Jason Petty (Facebook)
“That will put a big hit on the Prentiss County bootleggers.”
Buddy Irving (Facebook)
“Let the road blocks begin!”
Mark Thurston (Facebook)
“It’s amazing that this is still a “thing” in 2019.”
Graham Hill (Facebook)
“Yeah, how dare a local government make any extra revenue.”
Jason Petty (Facebook)
“This is just another way to tear up families in Mississippi. I’ve seen so many families destroyed because of alcohol. It’s sad that God shows us grace and mercy every day and, as Americans, we continue to take Him out of our lives.”
Crystal Jordan Harlow (Facebook)