Editor’s Note: On Aug. 14 Caleb Bedillion reported text messages from Lee County sheriff Jim Johnson that called a state legislator of Hispanic descent “worse than a black person,” which were uncovered through a public record’s request. Tupelo’s local NAACP chapter responded by asking the sheriff to apologize, which he has since done via a letter. The following is a collection of your comments we received at DJournal.com, as well as our Twitter and Facebook pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“I still find it disturbing that the sheriff is called “racist” for his inappropriate statement by an organization that was formed based solely on race (NAACP) and pilloried for believing that the city/county should not be recognizing another organization based solely on race – the caucus of black elected officials. We should all do better than this.”
DoctorLarry (djournal.com)
“Spineless leadership is what hurts the black community.”
Bishop Been (Facebook)
“First of all today, I’m speaking as a citizen of Lee County, therefore race ethnic and political party is aside. Supervisor Tommie Ivy, if I’m not mistaken, is the longest serving supervisor on the board. I do know him to be well respected by all race ethnics. He is also the only minority that serves on the board. So today, not Sheriff Johnson, not Rev. Chris Traylor, but Supervisor Tony Roper – I’m calling you out! By you co-signing and stamping this text message ok, it basically says that you don’t feel that Supervisor Ivy is EQUAL to you. Your statement was a slap in the face and totally disrespectful to your colleague Supervisor Ivy whom is also Africian Americian which goes along with the text Sheriff Johnson wrote towards blacks.Then you bash Supervisor Morgan stating “HE Should Be Ashame To Call Himself A Republica.” Is this what Republicans stand for? These kinds of topics is what’s gonna continue to put a black eye on the image of Mississippi! I pray someday that we will start towards PROGRESS instead of self-destruction. In 2019 we are sill debating issues like this is ok. Very sad. Mark 3:24 – ‘If A Kingdom Be Divided Against Itself That Kingdom Cannot STAND.’”
Charles Smith (Facebook)
“It was something he shouldn’t have said, but I’ve been around him and I know he’s not racist. Good job on apologizing.”
Richard Byrd (Facebook)
“We don’t want an apology because he meant it! REMOVE HIM!!!!!”
Kimberly Smith (Facebook)
“How about a PUBLIC apology, on video, to his community?”
Katie Campagna (Facebook)
“I don’t know this man personally, but he seems to be very good at his job. Every time I’ve seen him do a press conference, he has always been very professional. I can’t figure out why he would do something as dumb as this. Apologies are good and all, but the damage to his reputation is done in some people’s eyes.”
Durell Parham (Facebook)
“If Mr. Johnson had offenses in the past, maybe one could entertain the idea of resigning, but that’s not the case – everyone, probably even you, have made a comment, in what was thought to be private, that others would say was racist ... Jim Johnson, in my humble opinion, is not a racist (could he have worded his comment better – yes) is one of the best sheriffs ever in Lee County.
Quay Parks (Facebook)
“I think Jesus said ‘let he who goes without sin cast the first stone,’ so I think we all probably need to put our stones down about right now. I’m guessing most of you will try and pretend that you didn’t see this post though, it’s much easier that way, I know.
Gerry Turner (Facebook)