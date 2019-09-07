Editor’s Note: Though there have yet to be any cases reported in Mississippi, health officials are warning people about a lung disease related to vaping. With teen vape use on the rise, and many who claim positive benefits to vaping as an alternative to smoking, the issue has garnered support on both sides. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“Guys, it is not an illegal substance causing the lung disease. It is the preservative in the oils. It is the same preservative that was used in popcorn plants that caused bronchiectasis, i.e. popcorn lung.”
Mary Rigsby Cook (Facebook)
“I have vaped for seven years. Been off cigarettes for seven years. My lung function has improved, and I’ve been off the meds for COPD for six and a half years, but all of a sudden people are dying? I think the Big Tobacco companies are behind whatever is going on!”
Mike Roberts (Facebook)
“I wish Big Pharma and FDA would focus on the freaking outrageous medicinal costs instead of focusing on something, when used correctly, could curtail future medical issues. One of my monthly meds is almost a grand ... yeah ... the vaping issues stem from products not being regulated properly. Most of the issues have been with kids under 18. Why do they have the products to begin with? Where did they get them? Oh ... could it be they got some bad homebrew stuff that made them sick and now they want to punish adults who use the products safely? Sounds kinda like the gun control stuff that’s being pushed to me ... by the way, I never smoked before vaping and guess what, I am asthmatic and can breath now ... hmmm, no benefits, huh?”
David Williams (djournal.com)
“Legal nicotine vape liquid does not contain any oils, it contains the following: vegetable glycerin (glycerin is a sugar alcohol derived from animal products, plants or petroleum. In the case of vaping, it is normally palm derived. Glycerin is a common ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs, including heart medication, suppositories, cough remedies and anesthetics.); propylene glycol, (propylene glycol USP is used as a non-active ingredient in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It is also used as a humectant and emulsifier in the production of food, personal hygiene products); liquid nicotine (which is either VG or PG based); and natural and artificial flavorings (which are either VG, PG or alcohol based). Now if someone is trying to make their own eliquid or THC liquid and they use anything oil based as a carrier, then that is where the oil and lipid pneumonia comes in at. That is why you only buy all vape products from a licensed, trustworthy shop.”
Pam Robbins (Facebook)