Editor’s Note: When Bill Waller chose not to endorse Tate Reeves in the race for governor, there was media speculation that Reeves was “tearing the (Mississippi) GOP apart.” However, all eight Republican candidates still vying for statewide election in November gathered together to campaign in Madison Monday night, with Gov. Phil Bryant stating he would ask President Donald Trump to come to Mississippi once again to endorse Republican candidates. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“It’s a shame the candidates can’t win on their own merits. I’d much rather hear what they actually plan to do for the state rather than hear liberal this and liberal that for two more months. Enough with the division and grandstanding, let’s hear the plans, not the pandering.”
Billy L Raper (Facebook)
“I look forward to seeing him again”
Dorothy Smith Hutcheson (Facebook)
“That’s scary. Mississippi is getting blue enough Trump has to travel to Mississippi to keep it red?”
Skip Ledbetter (Facebook)
“I don’t think Donald Trump will endorse Tate Reeves. If he knows anything about him, I know he won’t. I can’t think of one reason to vote for Tate Reeves myself. Trump would do well to stay out of this election.”
James Bullock (Facebook)
“Good! I will go welcome him again like me and 12,000 others did last time!”
David Bolen (Facebook)
“I am a Trump supporter and I generally vote Republican but there is no way I will vote for Tate Reeves! Just because there’s an “R” or “D” by his name doesn’t make them good or evil. Start looking at these politicians’ records, follow their money trail, and vote for the person, NOT the party! Look at our state! Do we want the same junk we’ve had the last 8 years? Sure we’ve grown, but nothing like the surrounding states. In today’s world to believe campaign advertising or word of mouth makes you uninformed! A world of information is at your fingertips. Use it!! Be informed, not ignorant!”
Jessica Paseur (Facebook)
“There are choices if the President comes. If you don’t like him and don’t want to see him, don’t go, but don’t try to keep the ones that want to see him from having the opportunity to see him.”
Phyllis Clayton Bailey (Facebook)