Editor’s Note: As the re-issue of new license plates in Mississippi draws to a close in December, more and more plates featuring the state’s new design are appearing on vehicles. But with the design’s implementation, more specialty plates are appearing across the state. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“An increase in specialty tags ... Was this plan all along? I have a specialty tag, too, because that thing is ugly.”
Elizabeth Autry (Facebook)
“Go back to the white magnolia license plate”
Matt Nichols (Facebook)
“Honestly, I can deal with the “brown” color ... it’s just the off-center seal that drives me insane.”
Aaron Kelley (Facebook)
“When I was at the courthouse I told the clerk I was getting a 4H plate because I hated the baby piddle brown plate. She said everyone hates it.”
Greg Smith (Facebook)
“Meh, it’s just a license plate. No need for fancy.”
Jennifer Church Newsom (Facebook)
“That’s why I got a specialty tag. Why change so often?”
Sierra Slatton Sullivan (Facebook)
“Foolish waste of money, but I’m sure that the Jackson crowd is thrilled to get their hands on more of your money.”
Mickey Clayton (Facebook)
“I have one Choose Life specialty tag and one LeBonheur. I hate those brown plates and the emblem is off centered.”
Penny Harris Holder (Facebook)
“I’m an atheist, and I refuse to wear a plate on my car that endorses a religion I don’t believe in. That’s why I didn’t get the default plate. It’s ridiculous that I have to pay a premium to represent myself.”
Kevin Steele (Facebook)
“Mississippi rarely gets a somewhat decent looking plate. I’m not sure who designs these plates, but they don’t seem to even try. You see beautiful plates from other states, but not here.”
Jessica Tidwell (Facebook)
“Horrible design, ugly color, and in no way represents, promotes, or embodies Mississippi. It is unfortunate, cringe worthy, and poorly done. My MPB tag was well worth the money! It supports something worthwhile and helps me avoid having this crime of a license plate.”
Michael Williams (Facebook)
“Why does Mississippi change its tag every two years anyway? I’ve lived here almost 20 years and had nine different tags. My home state of NC has had the same tags for almost 40 years!
Angela Moore Atkins (Facebook)
“I got the Elvis Presley vanity license plate. I would not have paid extra for a vanity license plate, but the state of Mississippi government is not going to force me to drive around with their religion endorsement.”
Chico Harris (Facebook)
“I’m not a huge fan of the color but it’s a car tag on the back of my vehicle that I don’t look at ... no big deal for me.”
Latasha Holt Moore (Facebook)
“What color is this? I’m going to go with dirt. I guess someone said,” Hey -we are last on a lot of things – maybe we can cement the No. 50 spot in most attractive car tags.”
Jesse Johnson (Facebook)