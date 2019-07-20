Editor’s Note: In recent weeks the Monroe Journal has reported on inmates putting together “Re-Elect Cantrell Sheriff” campaign signs as well as uncovered a lengthy audio clip in which the county’s two-term sheriff Cecil Cantrell can be heard threatening employees in a staff meeting. The following is a collection of your comments at DJournal.com and our Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as those emailed to opinion@journalinc.com in response to the story that included the audio clip.
“After the sign deal I was thinking I’d rather an inmate be doing SOMETHING other than sitting on his butt on my dime, but after this audio clip, he doesn’t need to leave office, he needs to be escorted out in handcuffs! My first thought when I read the headline was that it was some twisted up version of something he said as a joke, but there was no joke there, he was dead serious in that tone!”
David Bolen (Facebook)
“Yet a citizen threatens the sheriff in another county and gets arrested and charged. Too many double standards.”
Brad Webb (Facebook)
“Wow. What an ignorant piece of trash. He thinks of himself as God. Brags about blindsiding someone with a 2X4 and not fighting fair. And he was a judge for 24 years and a sheriff for 8? What is wrong with you people in Monroe County? And the best part ... wait for it ... wait for it ... he’s just another filthy corrupt good for nothing Democrat.”
freespiritsavedbygrace (djournal.com)
“I think he’s making a Freedom of Speech that he is entitled to making. He’s saying that if you’re not on his side get out ... if you’re turning away, Lord he’ll get you out ... if you want to fight, he’s not scared of you and will stand up to any fighters and it could result in an unfair fight with a plank in your eye!”
Coco (djournal.com)
“That don’t sound very nice.”
Carol Sloan (Facebook)
“And the voters should put a foot in HIS (expletive) and kick him out of office.”
Raymond Gunn (Facebook)
“If a citizen said that about him that citizen would be arrested, no questions asked, but he can say that to citizens and he walks free ...”
Sonya Mullins Grimes (Facebook)
“Buford Pusser is back.”
Rob M. Cross (Facebook)
“Well it’s election time, you know.”
Buddy Irving (Facebook)
“How is this man still in office??”
Carean Thompson Dendy (Facebook)
“Re-Elect Sheriff Cecil Cantrell ... I’d like to know where you get your crime and drug statistics from.”
Kaylee Bell (Facebook)