Editor’s Note: Following a visit to a Greenville school on Tuesday, Jim Hood told reporters he plans to expand state-funded preschool, increase teacher pay and spend more overall on K-12 education. He added that he wants to expand subsidies for aspiring teachers and make it easier to qualify academically to become a teacher. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“Socialism definition is – any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. Add open borders, abortion up until birth, Green New Deal, free this and free that. You now have the Democratic Party (Hood).”
William S. Howell (Facebook)
“I’ll never understand how education became a partisan issue. Just because “your side” is against something doesn’t mean that they are right. Think for yourself, people! Nobody is right all the time, including the GOP.”
Scott Mattox (Facebook)
“Some of y’all seem to be oblivious to how much money Reeves has spent. It’s understandable considering how there is so little to show for it.”
Sarah Speights (Facebook)
“He wants to focus more on education and now it’s socialism, more county jails and new police is all y’all love and guns. Y’all complain if he said we need more money for highway and bridge repairs or upgrades, asking why we gotta fix the old bridge.”
Lamont Terry (Facebook)
“Maybe Tate Reeves can run on a platform of free paved driveways for all, Vote Hood!!!”
Brian Smith (Facebook)
“He talks about cutting taxes, and where’s all this money coming from – didn’t take business in college apparently. Somebody has got to pick up the tab”
Terry Gurley (Facebook)
“He will bankrupt the state with all of the raises he promises and the free things he wants to give. Smart people realize this can’t happen and is just silly campaign promises.”
Scott Stephens (Facebook)
“As a tax-paying Mississippian on a fixed income, I’m OK with a tax increase cause I know in the long run it’s going to benefit the state. Sometimes you just have to grin and bear it and remember that the road to recovery after it has been blasted by the Repubs for so long is not going to be easy. But hiding our heads in the sand is not the solution. Maybe we just can’t have that fancy new truck or new shotgun next year.”
Kathie Kerr (Facebook)
“They should at least be paid similarly to Alabama since scoring is typically similar.”
Graham Hill (Facebook)
“It’s about time someone treated the kids and the teachers fairly. Education will pay for itself in a more knowledgeable work force that is not as easily manipulated by politicians. Oh, wait...”
Donald Stokes (Facebook)