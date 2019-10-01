Editor’s Note: The Lee County Library has barred access to its property during overnight hours, a move that could affect some homeless individuals who have stayed in the parking area throughout the night. The move comes in order to promote security and curb the presence of debris and personal items, library director Jeff Tomlinson said. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our social media pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“All of these churches, claiming to be of the Christian faith, yet constantly and consistently turning their collective backs on the less fortunate. Shame on all of you hypocrites.”
Raymond Gunn (Facebook)
“The library is used by the homeless more than any population in Tupelo. This curfew is only going to make them find a hiding place around the library now. How will they enforce something they don’t really care about?”
Thomas Cornelius Walker (Facebook)
“I wonder is it hurting the library for those homeless people to sit in the parking lot? How do we have a hotel for dogs in Tupelo? Churches on every corner ... and the homeless don’t have a place to sleep, shower or get a decent meal ...”
Kayla Bumphis (Facebook)
“Rich get richer and the poor get bullied, judged and disowned because a lot of homeless come from poor families who live from check to check. Rich people get crooked rich (not all rich people, some never sold their soul). A lot of them never had to work or work hard because of their families’ wealth. Only the richest own land and for the ones who paid and bought some land with that hateful heart and don’t pay property taxes, you might be asking one of them for survival tips.”
Jonathan JMac McIntosh (Facebook)
“Instead of complaining about people being homeless, have a fundraiser to help build a shelter that will help find them a permanent location eventually, a job, any possible mental assistance (depression can hurt people just as other mental illnesses) that they may need ... those types of things. We raise funds statewide for things all the time. Animal shelters get more donations and consideration than homeless people. Homeless people are not always mentally ill or drug addicts (and if they are, they need help, too). Some are people who have simply had extremely bad experiences that have resulted in them becoming homeless.”
Latasha Holt Moore (Facebook)
“Low government housing has about a five year waiting list. Tupelo no longer has a shuttle bus running a route. Most of their phones are through the government, free with a set amount of minutes and data.”
Christinia Smith Orsborn (Facebook)
“A good percentage of these people need adequate medical care due to ongoing health issues, emotional, mental and physical, food, and housing assistance. I’m just not understanding why people are arguing against helping the vulnerable because no matter how you slice it, it’s going to sound selfish.”
Kendra Williams (Facebook)
“I agree these folks need to be helped, and our community should try our best to find some way for that to happen. What I disagree with is anyone getting on here and blaming “Christians” for not helping.”
Brian Leathers (Facebook)
“Are they not able to get a job or what?”
Treva Owens (Facebook)
“Some places will not hire people who do not have adequate transportation and without money to earn, that cannot be achieved. It’s a vicious cycle. If they are from other states, they may also assume that our state has laws like many others that prevent hiring people without a permanent residence. Talking to these people instead of assuming their reasons might be more productive.”
Latasha Holt Moore (Facebook)