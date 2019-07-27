Editor’s Note: Work began this week on the ring road that circles The Mall at Barnes Crossing. Spots in need of repair around the 1.2-mile loop were identified and should be smoothed over by week's end. The work is admittedly long-overdue, which sparked much reader reaction when the news dropped. The following is a collection of your comments at DJournal.com and our Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as those emailed to opinion@journalinc.com.
"Way over due! You feel like your playing Pac Man trying to dodge all of the holes!"
Kathy Hinds Moore (Facebook)
"Don't you just love election time!"
Mary Rigsby Cook (Facebook)
"Bout time.... they got potholes that could swaller a Nissan"
Angela N Hughey Moffitt (Facebook)
"Should have done that instead of putting in the car chargers"
Sput Barnett (Facebook)
"I’m really going to miss playing dodge the potholes."
Amy Selby Galarza (Facebook)
"Long overdue and not enough! The entire road needs to be completely repaved, not patched! I have "boycotted" the mall until the road is drivable."
Teri Green (djournal.com)
"Never seen a road to a mall in such bad shape and for so long"
Carolyn Graham Warren (Facebook)
"Yeah, maybe we can eek out a little tax payer money from the working folks. Nissan, Weyerhauser, and other multi national corporations, making mint off of MS cheap labor pool, sure aren't."
Tim Pearson (Facebook)
"Repaired in two days", my (expletive)! That whole loop desperately needs to be chewed up and repaved! Go ahead, patch the potholes...the next big rain and buttloads of traffic will just have those potholes right back, but worse! Wth has happened to Common Sense?"
Patti Bishop Barber (Facebook)
"And if they don't cut those hedges back where you can see down the road when you pull out I'm gonna quit coming to the mall."
Ann Harlow (Facebook)
"Good! 7 years past when it should've been done....... Better late than never, I reckon."
Katie Campagna (Facebook)
"I went yesterday to buy school clothes but couldn’t spend any money because the wheel alignment it’s going to take on my car is expensive."
Holley Mann Nichols (Facebook)
"It's about time!!! I don't go there, unless I absolutely have to because if how bad it is"
Michele Greer-Smith (Facebook)
"Thank God!!! thought I was in Jackson, Ms with them terrible potholes around the mall."
Thomas Cornelius Walker (Facebook)