Editor’s Note: President of Itawamba Community College Jay Allen and Tupelo Public School District superintendent Rob Picou announced a partnership between the institutions this week that will allow qualified junior and senior students at THS to work towards completion of their high school diploma and associate’s degree simultaneously. The following is a collection of your comments we received at DJournal.com, as well as our Twitter and Facebook pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“Pretty cool deal. I’ve always said if a kid does two years of a trade in vocation ... they should get an associates.”
Alex Crook (Facebook)
“Brilliant!”
Dana Shearing Reed (Facebook)
“My niece is starting this same program in Vicksburg. She is in 9th grade. She will only take one college class this year. Maybe a study and time management type class. Next year she will be taking more. She can still do sports with Warren Central. They have a new building on HindsCC campus. Eventually all classes will be college credit. Curious to see how it works.”
Mindy Brand (Facebook)
“Excited about this!”
Russell Thomas (Facebook)
“What they’re learning is: “Wow! I can get double credit and advancement for being in only one place!” The real world doesn’t work like that. You have to show up, and put in the years.”
Billy Yank (djournal.com)
“Would be a great thing for all students in the ICC area who accomplish this ... PCSD students are getting legit training at Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technical Center.”
Jim Matthews (Facebook)
“The real purpose of this “program” (which involves egregious performance inflation) is to expedite “graduations” (regardless of actual attendance or any work completed) and to hopefully boost the enrollment numbers in Oxford ... which have been plummeting the last few years due to their horrifying public image catching up with modern times.”
JohnGalt (djournal.com)
“Unfortunately this leaves out many students who have sports and activities (extracurricular- although I guess we can’t call it that since THS includes them part of curriculum) during school. What is the plan for them?”
Lana Peters (Facebook)
“Why can’t this be extended to Lee County?”
Heather Tidwell Underwood (Facebook)
“Is this not dumbing down? Get the degree without the work? Just asking.”
Mike Maynard (djournal.com)
“They have to take the courses. The students will go on-site to get the college credits. It’s for those super-driven students who can manage the workload of both high school and college courses simultaneously. It’s a great idea in my opinion!!!”
Jessica Ridgway-Barnes (djournal.com)