Editor’s Note: A Republican gubernatorial primary runoff decided the matchup for Mississippi’s next governor this week. Tate Reeves defeated Bill Waller, and moves on to face Jim Hood in November’s general election. It is expected to be the state’s hottest contested gubernatorial race in some time. The following is a collection of your comments received at DJournal.com, as well as our Twitter and Facebook pages, and emails received at opinion@journalinc.com.
“I’m not a fan of Tate, I will vote for Hood. Federal regulations control abortion, so now it’s the best interest of the state which I look to. We must look to what the Governor actually can do to better our states’ standing in education and attract businesses as opposed to pushing them away...”
Vicky L Mann (Facebook)
“Not going to vote for Hood. If he was conservative then he wouldn’t be a Democrat. If he ever has anything to do with the appointment of a US senator then he will put a Democrat in there. We don’t need that right now.”
Brandon Jamison (Facebook)
“I sure wish Waller had won the primary. I’ll vote for Tate but I’m not happy about it.”
Anna Norwood Furr (Facebook)
“I don’t vote based on party, I vote based on the individual’s intent to help Mississippi grow. Reeves is out to take care of himself, not the people of the state.”
Jeffery Earnest (Facebook)
“Unfortunately I will be voting for Tater Tot because no way will I vote for Hood.”
Rhonda Kay Tuggle Weaver (Facebook)
“Not a big fan of Tate but will never vote the party that supports abortion, so I will not cross the line”
Mark Jones (Facebook)
“Two decades of complete Republican control and #still50th”
Tim Pearson (Facebook)
“I will dance across this party line to Hood.”
Pam Whitehead (Facebook)
“This is the 2016 presidential election all over again. I’m tired of picking the lesser of two evils...”
Tim Floyd (Facebook)
“Can I vote “None of the Above?”
Mandy McBeth Dowdy (Facebook)
“Put ‘em both in a bag, shake it up, pour ‘em out and still wouldn’t have a candidate to vote for. A no-win situation for the State of Mississippi.”
Rocky Watts (Facebook)
“No way. We are conservatives, but will vote for Hood now.”
Lyman Smith (Facebook)