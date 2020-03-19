While the public waits for the number of coronavirus cases to peak and eventually start decreasing, it is clear that many of us – with sports temporarily mothballed and most entertainment venues shut down – will have more time on our hands than usual.
Here’s a gentle suggestion to fill a bit of that empty space.
Anyone who can afford it should stop by a few of their favorite locally owned businesses and buy a gift certificate to use later.
Small businesses, such as retailers and restaurants, are certain to be hard hit by the slowdown of commerce that controlling this virus looks as though it may require. Though the enterprises are small, they play a vital role in communities of every size, particularly those that dot rural Mississippi.
Buying a gift certificate today will give these merchants a little bit of extra cash when their business is sure to be down. The purchase also will allow the buyer to pick out something later on, when things return to normal.
This is a win-win idea. Think about it.
Greenwood Commonwealth