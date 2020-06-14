Over the past 10-plus years our continuing goal as co-chairs of Mission Mississippi’s Tupelo/Lee County Chapter has been and continues to be to bring people together to build relationships across racial lines. We do this so that people can work together to better their communities. Our mission is to encourage and demonstrate grace in the Body of Christ across racial lines so that communities throughout Mississippi can see practical evidence of the Gospel message.
Over the years we have experienced several stressful situations dealing with the color of people’s skin and their actions. Mississippi’s past recalls a tragic history in race relations. But Mississippi’s future is now in all our hands. We have the potential to genuinely show the world how to change with love. God is working as our world shakes. We are not saying that the deaths from coronavirus and the recent chaos of riots and looting are from God, but we are saying that God has our attention and we need to heed his word. Micah 6:8 says, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
How can we do justice if we do not respond to the video showing the murder of George Floyd by a policeman? How many white-skinned parents realize the “talk” that black parents emphasize with their children on what to do if they are pulled over by law enforcement officers? Do white parents really understand the life and death consequences that are emphasized to be respectful and keep your hands on the steering wheel and in sight because even if only “a few bad apples” are in the force it only takes one filled with hate ready to escalate, harass, humiliate, or intimidate.If hate is hidden behind the badge and a gun it can bring escalations with terrible consequences that many citizens did not fully understand until the horrific video of George Floyd’s death showed us. As Christians we must respond for justice to be done not only for George Floyd but for all.
How can we love kindness if we are a part of a mob looting or burning or tearing down? And how can we walk humbly with our God if we feel that we are superior or inferior to another human made in the image of God?
Mission Mississippi’s president, Neddie Winters, recently preached at a community worship service in Tupelo that Christians need not call for reconciliation because the Bible says in Romans 5:10 that we are already reconciled! Jesus did all the heavy lifting by shedding his blood on the cross for reconciliation. It is our job to live reconciled with our brothers and sisters. Mississippi is called the Hospitality State. But too many members of various churches who claim to be Christians are not living reconciled. In our language to one another, in our actions to one another we must be better listeners in light of the Golden Rule. And when listening presents actions that can be taken to improve lives then we must be intentional “to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly …”
If people who claim to be Christians do not live reconciled, how will those who don’t know about the Gospel ever learn about it? Truly, if we pray, “thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven,” then we will see a better Mississippi for everyone. Be intentional, pray, and make a new friend with someone who doesn’t look like yourself.