Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.