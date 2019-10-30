Since President Trump shocked the establishment with his 2016 victory, his administration has delivered win after win for the American people. And, with Tate Reeves, the people of Mississippi can have the same kind of wins in the next four years.
The Trump economy is booming, resulting in record low unemployment-including the lowest African American and Hispanic unemployment rates ever, 6 million new jobs, and the largest wage increases since the Great Recession. President Trump’s tax cuts put money back into the pockets of American workers. And he fought for the USMCA trade deal, which, if ever passed by impeachment-crazed Democrats, would create 176,000 new jobs and contribute $68 billion to the U.S. economy.
President Trump has made us safer and restored the rule of law by facing straight-on the crisis at our border. With Mexico taking the unprecedented step of sending 15,000 of their own troops to the US-Mexico border and significant progress being made on border wall construction, we are stemming the flow of drugs and human trafficking into our communities.
President Trump recently gave his complete and total endorsement to Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves because he is the right person to lead Mississippi with the same dogged determination to help the people of this great state thrive. In this gubernatorial election, the choice is clear – just as President Trump has kept his promises to the American people; Tate Reeves will deliver results for Mississippi.
Tate Reeves is endorsed by the NRA, Mississippi Right to Life, and the Police Benevolent Association, to name just a few. He is a strong conservative with commonsense plans that will help Mississippi take full advantage of the Trump administration’s success.
As lieutenant governor, he passed the largest tax cut in state history, saving Mississippi taxpayers $415 million, while keeping the budget balanced and increasing the state’s rainy day fund to $554 million. As governor, he has a rock-solid agenda to fix Mississippi’s roads and bridges, raise pay for teachers, and expand Mississippians’ access to healthcare without raising taxes.
President Trump is so enthusiastic about Lt. Gov. Reeves’ campaign that he’s coming to Mississippi to support him. The Democrat playbook has been a disaster for America and our president knows it would be a disaster in Mississippi. Higher taxes and red tape would put the brakes on our growing economy. Government control over everything from healthcare to education would sap us of our liberty.
In just the first five minutes of the Democratic presidential debates, one thing was crystal clear: the Democratic Party has swung to the far-left extremes – and we shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that Mississippi Democrats don’t answer to the same Hollywood money and liberal special interests.
Right this very minute, Democrats on Capitol Hill are showing their true party colors. They want to re-write the last election and they want to win the next one at any cost. Even if it means secret hearings and trumped up charges and make-believe narratives.
This election is too important to lose.