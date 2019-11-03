The education conversation is clouded by the misleading narrative that our state’s current leaders are penny pinchers who have starved public education. This narrative ignores the true numbers, ignores structural problems and is founded on the flawed assumption that a lack of money is the only problem.
Look at the real funding numbers. State K-12 education funding has risen by about $336 million in the last eight years. Over the same period, public school enrollment has declined by 22,179 students, while per-pupil funding has increased from $4,565 in FY2012 to $5,499 in FY2020 – a 20% increase in eight years.
Over that time, a Mississippi public school teacher has gotten approximately $8,000 more in pay (two base pay increases totaling $4,000 and annual increases of about $500). The state also raised its contribution to teacher retirement by 34% and now makes retirement contributions equal to 17.4% of a teacher’s annual salary.
Education is an issue everyone cares about. That’s why our state government increased per pupil funding and educators received more pay even while enrollment has decreased. Due to the hard work of educators and students, Mississippi led the nation in gains in reading and math scores in a recent “Nation’s Report Card.”
It’s important to get the facts straight on funding, and the increasing test scores are good news. But they tell only part of the story. Increased spending has not addressed the structural challenges that keep students from receiving an education that meets their individual needs, nor has it ensured that educators have more freedom and autonomy in the classroom.
Our state’s current approach to education has roots that go back many years and has problematic features driven largely from the national level. The underlying rationale is that education outcomes should be equal and that everyone should go to college. The “experts” decided that these goals demanded uniform processes, uniform curriculum and uniform testing. They would determine the one “best way” to educate and force that approach on every school to prepare students for college. That was the theory that gave us our one-size-fits-all system.
The current approach to public education treats students as interchangeable parts rather than individuals with unique desires and abilities. Not everyone wants the same thing from education or is fitted for the same path. The traditional college path is right for some students. Others prefer technical training. Some would flourish in the trades. Even students that share the same goals often have different learning styles.
One-size-fits-all education also fails teachers. It diverts resources from the classroom to administration – all those top-down mandates require personnel to manage. And it stifles bottom-up innovation. Local schools can’t find new and better ways of educating if everything they do is micromanaged from Jackson and Washington.
In other areas of our lives we’ve become used to mass customization – low-cost, high-quality products and services tailored to meet diverse needs. One-size-fits-all education doesn’t make room for these new technologies and methods.
To replace one-size-fits-all education, we need education deregulation.
Instead of teaching to the test, we should give students options that meet their individual learning styles and life goals. Instead of bureaucrats mandating rigid teaching processes, we should give local schools the flexibility to innovate. Education deregulation would let educators leverage technologies such as distance education to give students a customized learning experience, especially in rural areas where a qualified in-classroom teacher is not always available.
Let’s hold schools responsible for results using a next-generation accountability system that gives less weight to testing and more to parental satisfaction and career and college readiness. And, let’s put power back in the hands of families. If the local public school doesn’t meet a family’s needs, the state should provide an education scholarship to a non-public school that does.
Do public school teachers want more pay? Sure. But they also teach for the fulfillment they get from helping each student grasp a concept. Seeing that lightbulb go on, feeling that connection with a student is what drives successful teachers. It’s time to cut the red tape and uniformity that prevents teachers from having the time and flexibility to make those connections.
Money isn’t the biggest issue in education. How that money is spent is at least as important. It’s time to replace one-size-fits-all education with education deregulation.
Let’s get the bureaucracy off teachers backs so they can teach. Let’s give families the options they want. It’s what both deserve.