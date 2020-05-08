Globally, we are experiencing a level of collective distress the likes of which we have rarely seen. COVID-19 will affect everyone on a personal level as well. When distressed or threatened, our bodies naturally go into fight, flight, or freeze mode. Typically, once the threat has disappeared, most people return to some form of normalcy.
Unsettling nature of COVID
COVID-19 is invisible and our unanswered questions about its future course, treatment, and lasting affects result in us living in constant state of stress and uncertainty. While the fight, flight, and freeze response is essential for survival, remaining in this state for prolonged periods of time exacts a tremendous toll on the human body because it consumes so much mental and physical energy. The once routine act of going to the grocery store has now become a minefield where shopping for fruits and vegetables has potentially life-threatening consequences. The good news is there are steps we can take now to reduce these affects.
There are only a handful of experiences that come close to what we are facing now in regard to the sheer number of people affected, including World War I, the Spanish Influenza of 1918, and World War II. These events affected everyone. After they ended, the world was changed. Never before had we experienced such widespread death and destruction. The death toll is staggering – World War I: 20 million deaths; the Spanish Flu: 50 million deaths; World War II: 75 million deaths.
Hope for the future
In spite of the suffering and chaos during these times, the Greatest Generation was born. A close friend and University of Mississippi professor, Mark Burson, recently shared the following with me, “Rising from the ashes of this pandemic will be born the Bounce-Back Generation. These times will surely not be our darkest. They will lead to our brightest and we will take pride in this time when the human spirit rose to heights never before imagined.”
Great advances have been made in the mental health field since the previously referenced events and we are more prepared than ever to address to emotional toll of COVID-19. By being proactive about our mental health now, we have the opportunity to inspire future generations to emulate our behavior. I believe we are capable of bouncing back both economically and emotionally and that our children’s children will one day read about the “Bounce-Back Generation” in their history books.