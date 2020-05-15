This pandemic will have a lasting effect that goes beyond the physical impacts of the virus. We can expect to see an increase in mental health issues among broad sections of the population. No one is immune. We must all recognize life has changed. Our security and safety has been threatened. The emotions we feel as we recover – relief, happiness, anger, sadness, exhaustion, fear, anxiety, confusion, uncertainty – help us process what we have lived through and prepare us for what is to come.
Paying attention
A starting place is to pay close attention to your thoughts and emotions. Notice what you are feeling as well as your inner dialogue. For example: When you heard the news that the shelter in place order was extended, what did you tell yourself? Name the emotion you felt. Let’s say you felt a sense of dread and said, “I don’t think I can make it another week, what if they extend it again?” You are possibly going down the rabbit hole of “what if” thinking. This is an indicator that you are struggling to find perspective. A way to address this is to challenge the thought with an alternative thought like, “Even if the order is extended, I know this will pass and I am not alone.”
Acknowledging these emotional feelings is an important first step in completing the journey back to health. The good news is that we are not alone in making this journey. There are many resources available to help. One of the main resources you can use is to stay engaged and connected.
Don’t go it alone
The person best equipped to deal with a situation like this is one who is able to maintain a sense of purpose and who remains connected to others. Having a sense of purpose provides clarity and meaning to life. Remaining connected to others provides support and community. This is not a go it alone situation. Our individual resources are being drained and we need the life-giving connections we find in our relationships to help us sustain and endure.
Other helpful tips
A person’s faith can also be a great source of strength during trying times. It can help provide meaning to the person’s current suffering. Also, to reduce your stress level, exercise, eat well, get adequate sleep, and stay hydrated.