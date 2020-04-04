The situation regarding the Chinese coronavirus is unlike anything our country has experienced in modern history. The virus is believed to have originated in or around Wuhan, China, sometime around late December. How the virus, now labeled COVID-19, began and the identity of “patient zero” remain a mystery. The Chinese communist government has been very tight-lipped about the entire outbreak.
Another mystery is that we don’t really know exactly how many confirmed cases or deaths have occurred in China. For weeks, I’ve told people around me that the communist government is lying about the number of cases in the country. This week my suspicions were confirmed. Business Insider published an article Wednesday with this headline: “The U.S. intelligence community has reportedly concluded that China intentionally misrepresented its coronavirus numbers.”
China allegedly went from a few hundred cases in January to nearly 80,000 by the end of February. Now, a few days into April, China is claiming that they’re still hovering around 80,000 confirmed cases. I’m no expert, but any onlooker can see that China isn’t being truthful about its situation.
Due to the Chinese communist government lying about its overall numbers, I would argue that various countries across the world were less prepared. Many governments looked to China and likely downplayed the seriousness of the virus because the world wasn’t being told the truth.
This type of deception on such a serious matter is nothing less than a hostile action by the Chinese dictatorship. Various reports suggest that if the Chinese government had been honest from the beginning about this virus, then the majority of suffering across the world could’ve been avoided.
China is responsible for this coronavirus and the subsequent cover-up.
This crisis has fully vindicated President Trump for what he has been saying repeatedly for years: The president has said over and over again that we must bring American manufacturing of all products back to America. The United States and our allies must take note now. We must use this tragedy to completely separate ourselves from China. President Trump needs to be reminded of his own words and must stop the nice talk about Xi Jinping and his murderous dictatorship.
Did you know that roughly 80 percent of all active pharmaceutical ingredients and 97 percent of our antibiotics come from China? American pharmaceutical companies must bring their full drug production and supply chain back to our country. If we need other countries for the active ingredients, let’s lean on our allies across the world.
For decades, our country and its leaders have been involved in a dangerous affair with China, and this coronavirus pandemic has brought our unhealthy reliance on China to light. Because of China, thousands of Americans are going to die, and millions will become unemployed. The American people are now fully aware of this dangerous relationship with China.
Any elected official who wants to continue our stupid affair with China after this crisis is over should be considered an enemy of the state.