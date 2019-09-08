In today’s age, being a victim is the new and hip thing. This victim mentality has largely been pushed by the Democratic Party and some major media outlets.
For example, during the 2012 presidential campaign, Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd, “They’re going to put y’all back in chains.” He was referring to the Republican Party’s treatment of black people. Vice President Biden was attempting to stir up anger amongst voters who happened to have a darker skin tone than himself. Setting aside the falsehood that the Republican Party is responsible for the past racial divide, this type of victimhood rhetoric would’ve had have a form of legitimacy if we were still living in the 1960s or ’70s, but we’re long past the days of institutionalized racism in America. Therefore, the former vice president was shamefully playing on the emotions of people who actually lived under extreme forms of racial discrimination.
I find it ironic that the Democratic Party has historically been the party of racism, yet it tries to project the Republican Party as a racist institution. States controlled by Democrats were the ones enforcing Jim Crow laws. In fact, 21 Democratic senators voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as opposed to six Republican senators who voted against it. Lastly, it is the Democratic Party that has been responsible for allowing millions of babies from the black community to be murdered under the guise of abortion.
Another example of a victim mentality being promoted is the rhetoric coming from politicians regarding the federal minimum wage. Democratic politicians have long pushed class warfare under the guise of “fair pay.” Class warfare being the mentality that middle- and lower-class Americans are owed something from the upper class or “rich people.”
Overall, the victim mentality is being heavily promoted with one goal in mind: to remove individual responsibility. Instead of each individual being responsible for his own behavior and outcome in life, our culture has resorted to blaming everyone else for every problem.
Prior to the glorification of victimhood and the sense of entitlement that follows, there was a sense of individual integrity and hard work that was the building block of our society. In America, the truth that if one works hard and with integrity, he or she can accomplish anything has long been a dominant thought.
Are there victims in America? Sure, there will always be victims of some sort due to the sinful nature of men.
This reality shouldn’t be idolized to such an extent that it becomes our identity. As Americans from all walks of life, we should be thankful that we live in the greatest country on Earth. A country where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We should stop basking in victimhood and start looking ahead at how we can make this country a better place for our children and grandchildren.