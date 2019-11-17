Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump, revealed this week that two former senior administration officials worked to undermine the president when she was the ambassador. Those officials were Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff John Kelly. Haley describes in her new book how the two former officials tried to sway her toward subverting the president. This example isn’t an outlier. The type of subversion explained by Haley has occurred countless times against President Trump.
I can understand why President Trump is not liked. He has uprooted the status quo for elite Washington bureaucrats and politicians. Their multi-decade system of wasting taxpayer dollars, cozying up to lobbyists and foreign governments, and lying to the American people came to a screeching halt January 20, 2017. No longer did they have the hand-picked Democrat or Republican in the White House to rubber-stamp their corruption.
The president has brought a fresh mindset to the Oval Office – one that questions the status quo and puts our country’s interest first. This is a foreign mindset in our nation’s capital and one that our adversaries vehemently hate.
Another form of subversion has been on display this week as we watched two State Department officials testify against President Trump during the impeachment hearing conducted by the Democrats. George Kent, Ukraine expert at the State Department, and William Taylor, U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, both testified about how they didn’t like Trump’s foreign policy when it comes to Ukraine. This was a stunning display of unelected bureaucrats subverting the president on national television. It was as if they hadn’t read the Constitution where it states in Article II that the president is in charge of the entire executive branch.
During the multi-hour hearing on Wednesday, there wasn’t one example given where the president committed a “high crime or misdemeanor.” Isn’t that what impeachment is meant for? According to the Constitution, yes. But who cares about the Constitution?
This type of subversion is a threat to our national security, whether or not there is a Democrat or Republican occupying the White House.
How so?
The reality that unelected officials can undermine the president to such an extent is frightening. This should be a wake-up call for all Americans who care about the value of our vote. When America goes to the ballot box every four years to vote for president, we are choosing the leader of the free world. No one, not even Congress, should be able to remove a sitting president simply because they don’t like him.
If this unjust impeachment attempt were to unseat President Trump, it would set the stage for both parties to be able to unseat future presidents simply based on dislike. Our founders intended impeachment as a last resort. They didn’t intend it to be used by Democrats to nullify an election.
That’s precisely what we have now. Democrats in Congress, in conjunction with unelected employees from the State Department, colluding to unseat President Trump.