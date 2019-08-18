We do get tired of the question, “Is print journalism dead?” It is not dead. It is important to know that the Daily Journal serves more people in Northeast Mississippi in 2019 than it has in our more than 150 year history.
We reach people with our news coverage and your business advertising message using many platforms of communication. We reach people in print (more than 45,000 readers daily), our website (more than 60,000 unique page views daily) our App (more than 40,000 current downloads), and we even use multiple social media platforms to expand our message and create immediate interaction with you the community. But back to “is print dead?”
Google is not only one of the biggest digital brands in the world, Google has transformed our society and is part of all our daily lives. When Google needed to build an audience from Northeast Mississippi for their event in our state, do you know who they needed?
Well, Google needed your old friend, the Daily Journal. They are currently running a multiple, full page advertising campaign in the printed, not yet dead, paper – your Daily Journal.
So, when you think your brand is well known or you think the Daily Journal can’t help your business grow and print is dead, just remember the Daily Journal is Google endorsed, Google approved and paid for IN PRINT.