Not just in Northeast Mississippi, but in America there is a fundamental need for good community journalism. A free and fair press keeps government honest. Good community journalism also celebrates its community’s wins and mourns the losses.
Journalism today confronts serious challenges. It’s not just the reorganized financial structure that makes business difficult, but also Americans are far more skeptical of all institutions like government, labor and big business. Newspapers are not immune from this skepticism. Not helping the matter, more than 1,800 U.S. newspapers have closed in the past 15 years – mostly weeklies, but also more than 70 dailies. There are thousands of profitable newspapers and many have chosen to reduce print days and number of pages to right size their operations.
We at the Journal are not immune to these challenging environments, we have been measured in our reaction, but we are reacting now. Change is hard and we need all of the community support we can get. The Journal celebrates 150 years of continuous community service to Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi this year and we are adapting as fast as we can to serve this community for another 150 years.
Despite the rumors and naysayers, we are not getting rid of a printed paper or closing. We are rightsizing to meet the new more competitive environment. We reach more people today with news, sports and lifestyle content than we ever have before. We still have more than 40,000 daily print readers and average more than 1.5 million unique page views on our website monthly. We are a market leader in digital marketing technology and still host community job fairs, high school sports banquets, travel to and report from away games when you can’t. We celebrate the lives of our community citizens from birth announcements to graduations, anniversaries and even memorialize life through obituaries.
A 2019 Gallup poll called Confidence in Institutions Survey, which has been around since 1973, shows that nationally newspapers in general had 60% of respondents say they have “some to a great deal” of confidence in the institution of newspapers. We would like to point out that Americans still have far more positive confidence ratings for newspapers than: Congress 37%, the presidency 55%, television news 51% and news on the Internet 39%.
We at the Daily Journal and all of our partner weekly newspapers in Northeast Mississippi are 100% committed to honest and fair community journalism. We cannot guarantee you will agree with the facts of a story, but we will be fair in how we present that story. We want your help in holding us accountable. When you see something or feel something is not on point, contact us immediately. We want and need your feedback as much as we need your support.
Over the past few months, we have invested in a new ePaper, branded as the Digital Journal, and now offer subscribers two options: 1)with a traditional print subscription you get home delivered the printed paper (not going away) and full access to all our digital content. 2) you can just subscribe to our online content or ePaper/Digital Journal only. With the ePaper, we provide more photos, videos and content pages. Surprisingly, many prefer this to the traditional print product.
So why do they like the Digital Journal better?
- The most popular feature is the ability to enlarge the type, simply by clicking on the article and sliding two fingers apart on mobile or a tablet.
- The clarity of the type and photos are much sharper than in print. And every photo in the replica is in color. Plus, we add video to some stories.
- Articles can be shared with friends or family. You can do this simply by pressing a few buttons and sending by email, or on social media.
- News items can be read aloud to you from your computer or iPad or phone. This is convenient when you are in a car or somewhere else where you can’t devote your visual attention to reading the paper.
- The ePaper can also be delivered and downloaded anywhere, even if you are in another state. It is portable, and once you download the newspaper, you can carry it with you anywhere.
- We’re also archiving previous editions. So, if someone asks you, “Did you see that article in the paper the other day?” don’t worry that the paper hasn’t already been discarded.
Although newspapers will never be as profitable or as big as they once were, we believe we have a formula for long-term success, but we need your continued support as subscribers and business partners. We also need you to tell those naysayers and doomsday whisperers to join you and support the Journal. Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi are better off with the Journal being a locally owned community newspaper.
If we have not yet contacted you, we will be doing so to start or extend your subscription. We may also talk to you about all the great ways we can help your business grow. We may just want to tell your story.
Thank you for the next 150 years of support.