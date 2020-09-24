I finally got to go alligator hunting, thanks to my neighbor, friend and fellow church member at Covenant Presbyterian, Judge Jeff Weill.
I’m not the biggest hunter, preferring golf and tennis, which have more consistent action. I lack the patience and determination of a hunter. Plus, I don’t relish blood, guts or even death. That being said, I have hunted deer, duck, turkey, quail and dove.
Alligator hunting caught my fancy. For one thing, it’s on the water, which is alluring. Second, the alligator can be dangerous, which is exciting. Finally, there is just something primordial and monstrous about the alligator.
I was not disappointed. Alligator hunting is fun and exciting.
Jeff, son Joshua and I headed out at around 5:30 p.m., a pleasant hour, and put our jon boat in at the Rez just below the Pearl spillway. There were a couple other alligator hunters on that three-mile stretch of the Pearl. Even though we were just a half-mile from suburbia, it feels like the wilderness.
The river was shallow. Submerged logs made navigation tricky. It was hard to imagine the river had been 30 feet higher just a few months before during the flood. Snow white egrets and blue-gray herons watched us calmly as we surveyed the river. The lush subtropical vegetation felt like a jungle.
We saw no sign of gators during the waning daylight. As dark settled in, a beautiful full moon rose, which started an unresolved debate about whether this was good or bad for gator hunting.
Once dark, we used handheld spotlights to search for gators. The gators float on the water’s surface and their snouts and eyes just a few inches above. The gator’s eyes reflect the beam of the spotlight, creating two round bright green lights that are unmistakable even a hundred yards away.
We easily spotted 30 gators in our several hours on the river. They were everywhere, but mostly hanging near the bank around logs and brush, where they’re harder to catch.
We used a small gas outboard to cruise up and down the Pearl looking for the elusive “channel gator.”
A channel gator is the bold alligator, presumably the big alpha male, who has the moxie to leave the protection of the bank and cruise in the open water. When you spot a channel gator, you cut the gas engine off and use the trolling motor to slowly creep up to casting range.
It took us three hours to find our first channel gator. We crept up behind him with the trolling motor and we were easily within casting range, but Jeff and Joshua both decided he was 6 or 7 feet. Too small, especially with another five days left to the nine-day season.
In 1967, alligators were considered endangered, but within 20 years, they had fully recovered, not surprising for an animal that has survived for 80 million years. Now there are an estimated five million alligators spread across Southeastern United States, mostly in the swamps of Florida and Louisiana. There are an estimated 35,000 alligators on 400,000 acres of habitat in Mississippi, almost all in the southern two-thirds of our state.
Gator hunting resumed in Mississippi in 2005 and is closely regulated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. About 750 permits are awarded by lottery every year, and each permit allows one small and one large alligator to be harvested.
The permits are about $150. In addition, I had to spend about $50 for my own alligator hunting license.
The average length of a harvested alligator is about 7 1/2 feet. Brian Burnside of Brandon has the state record for the longest alligator at 14 feet and 3/4ths of an inch. Clayton Gibson of Natchez caught the heaviest at 822 pounds. Jeff’s personal best was over 12 feet.
We didn’t catch a gator the night I went, and we were home before midnight. Jeff and Joshua put in at Mayes Lake the following night and caught a 9 -footer. I will go again, this time with a comfortable sitting apparatus. Boating up and down the river under the moonlight, surrounded by lush vegetation and dozens of reflecting green alligator eyes, soothed by a mild summer breeze, listening to the hoot owls and what not, all while anticipating an epic battle with a huge prehistoric creature. That’s not a bad night once a year.